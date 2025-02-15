UP Maroons Kick Off UAAP Title Defense in Pinoyliga Next Man cUP

University of the Philippines begins its quest to defend its UAAP championship with a participation in the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP, facing College of St. Benilde in the opening game.

University of the Philippines (UP) will begin their preparations for a title-retention bid in the UAAP with their participation in the Pinoyliga Next Man cUP. The Fighting Maroons are set to make their debut on Saturday, February 15th at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City, facing off against another debuting team, College of St. Benilde (CSB), in the opening game of a quadruple header at 2 p.m.

UP's goal is to secure their second consecutive UAAP championship after defeating De La Salle University in a grueling three-game series last December. This tournament marks the beginning of a crucial preparation phase for the team as they aim to defend their title. Former UP head coach and current UP head of sports Bo Perasol emphasized the importance of this tournament, stating that it will not only serve as preparation but also as an evaluation tool for the coaching staff to assess players who might make the final roster for the upcoming UAAP season. This year's team faces a significant challenge as they will be without two key players from last season: point guard JD Cagulangan and center Quentin Millora-Brown. Cagulangan, known for his exceptional floor leadership and offensive skills, and Millora-Brown, a 6-foot-10 center who joined UP last season, both played their final seasons with the Maroons this year.Perasol highlighted the eagerness of the 22 players in the training pool to showcase their talent and secure a spot on the main team for the upcoming UAAP season. Prominent names in the pool include Seven Gagate, Josh Coronel, Noy Remogat, and Fil-Am Miguel Yniguez. Meanwhile, CSB will also be utilizing this tournament to improve their roster for the upcoming NCAA season after falling short in Season 100 with a heartbreaking 0-2 sweep against Mapua in the best-of-three finals. Players like Shawn Umali, Raffy Celis, and transfer student SJ Moore, who joins CSB from UST, are expected to demonstrate their readiness to contribute significantly to the Blazers' main team in the NCAA.





