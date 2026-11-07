UP Fighting Maroons Beat Ateneo 82-74, Clinch Final Four Spot

UP defeated Ateneo 82-74 for its seventh straight win and eighth consecutive Final Four appearance. Veejay Pre led with 16 points, while Jacob Bayla's last-second dunk sparked a confrontation between coaches.

The UP Fighting Maroons secured their seventh consecutive win and a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament by defeating the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 82-74, on Saturday, November 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The victory improved UP's record to 9-2, clinching the first Final Four slot and keeping them in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage. Ateneo dropped to 4-6, complicating their postseason hopes. Potential MVP candidate Veejay Pre led four Maroons in double-digit scoring with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. Guards Elliot Dimaculangan and Rainier Maga added 13 points each.

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UP led 39-36 at halftime before outscoring Ateneo 28-18 in the third quarter to take a 64-57 lead. Ateneo rallied to cut the deficit to 77-74 with 1:31 left, but UP held on.

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UP Secures Final Four Spot

However, it was Jacob Bayla's last-second dunk that sparked the most controversy. The play enraged Ateneo head coach Louie Alas, who charged and confronted the UP bench at the buzzer. Maroons mentor Goldwin Monteverde insisted no malice was intended, saying the play was to strengthen their standing for potential tiebreakers. Alas called the play disrespectful.

"I quickly accepted that what happened happened, but they have to at least know that it was wrong," Alas said in Filipino. "Part of it, I was wrong, but [Bayla] was also wrong. " Super rookie Kieffer Alas paced Ateneo with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, and two steals. Jared Bahay added 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting, six assists, and three rebounds.

UP's James Payosing scored seven points, while Bayla, Remogat, and Yñiguez each added five. Briones contributed three, Stevens and Palanca two each, and Alter one. Ateneo's Espinosa and Tuano scored nine each, Rogers eight, Roberts seven, Kapihe six, Baruwa and Bongo four each, while Espina and Leal were scoreless.

UP Chases Twice-to-Beat Advantage

UP is marching to the Final Four for the eighth straight year and holds the inside track on the twice-to-beat advantage, staying ahead of NU (7-2), FEU (6-4), and La Salle (6-4). Ateneo, in fifth place, must regroup for the remainder of the season.