University of the Philippines research reveals how Typhoon Tino's extreme rainfall and Cebu's steep terrain caused flash floods, challenging claims about specific developments.

The University of the Philippines Diliman released a comprehensive study on November 10, 2026, which fundamentally reshapes the understanding of the devastating flooding caused by Typhoon Tino in Metro Cebu. Professor Mayzonee Ligaray presented the research, which concludes that extreme weather conditions and the region's steep topography were the primary drivers of the disaster, rather than the presence of specific urban developments alone.

Typhoon Tino struck Cebu in November 2025, resulting in widespread river overflow, submerged roads, and the tragic loss of life, with many residents injured or reported missing. The public discourse immediately fixated on upland constructions, particularly the Monterrazas de Cebu project, as the suspected culprit for the inundation. However, the hydrologic assessment conducted by the Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology provides a broader scientific explanation for the catastrophe.

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Rainfall Volume and Topographic Conditions

During Typhoon Tino, Toledo City recorded an extraordinary 428 millimeters of rainfall within a 24-hour period. This volume is equivalent to water covering a flat surface to a depth of 42.8 centimeters if it had not drained, evaporated, or absorbed into the ground. While Cebu has experienced higher rainfall in the past, such as the 518.16 millimeters recorded in Minglanilla during Typhoon Amy in 1951, the current event triggered severe flash floods.

The severity of the flooding was heavily influenced by the physical geography of the region. Nearly half of the studied terrain features slopes steeper than 30 percent, a figure that reaches approximately 71 percent in the Mananga river basin. Heavy rain falling on these steep inclines flows rapidly downhill into streams and rivers, carrying water toward lowland communities with minimal delay.

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This rapid runoff significantly increases the risk of flooding, especially when riverways lack the capacity to carry the sudden surge of water. The combination of extreme precipitation, saturated soil, and difficult terrain created conditions where flash floods were highly likely to occur regardless of upstream land use changes. The study emphasizes that natural geographic factors played a decisive role in the speed and volume of water reaching populated areas.

Watershed Analysis and Development Impact

A critical finding of the research is the hydrologic separation between the Monterrazas development and the most severely affected areas. The study clarifies that Monterrazas drains into the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe watersheds, which are distinct systems from the Mananga, Butuanon, and Cotcot watersheds. Rainwater from the Monterrazas site does not naturally flow into the river systems associated with the other basins.

To understand these dynamics, the researchers urge residents to consider their watershed address alongside their street address. A watershed is defined by terrain boundaries, not administrative lines, dictating where rainwater travels. For instance, rain falling in the Kinalumsan watershed drains through waterways connected to the Kinalumsan River, while water in the Guadalupe watershed flows toward the Guadalupe River system.

This distinction is vital for accurate attribution of flood causes. Flooding in one watershed cannot be automatically blamed on a development located in a different, non-connected drainage system. Rain falling in upstream mountains can travel kilometers downstream, affecting communities far from the source, which underscores the importance of protecting upstream areas across the entire basin.

Detention Ponds and Runoff Reduction

The study utilized the Soil and Water Assessment Tool to model hydrologic scenarios with and without the Monterrazas development. The analysis specifically examined the impact of the project's detention ponds, which are designed to temporarily collect stormwater and release it gradually. These structures significantly mitigated the immediate surge of water entering the waterways.

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At the locations examined, the detention ponds reduced the modeled peak water discharge by between 55.77 and 98.51 percent. Additionally, these ponds reduced the total modeled inundated area by approximately 2.3 hectares. These figures provide concrete evidence that the development's mitigation features functioned as intended, lessening the hydraulic load on the receiving streams during the extreme weather event.

Furthermore, the researchers analyzed long-term land-use changes across Metro Cebu basins from 2015 to 2025. The data indicates that urban expansion and forest loss during this decade increased surface runoff across the studied areas. This historical trend of environmental change contributes to the baseline risk of flooding, interacting with extreme weather events to produce the observed disaster impacts.

Local Government Response and Next Steps

Following the presentation to city and provincial officials, the Cebu City government requested more localized assessments of the severely affected barangays. This directive aims to refine the understanding of flood risks at a hyper-local level, complementing the broader watershed analysis provided by the University of the Philippines researchers.

The study expanded its scope by incorporating three additional watersheds: Mananga, Butuanon, and Cotcot. This comprehensive approach allows for a more complete picture of the hydrologic behavior across the entire Metro Cebu region. The findings highlight the need for integrated flood management strategies that account for both natural geographic constraints and long-term environmental changes.

By attributing the disaster to a complex interplay of extreme rainfall, steep terrain, and regional land-use changes, the study offers a path forward for policy makers. It suggests that future flood mitigation efforts must address upstream protection and basin-wide management rather than focusing solely on isolated development projects. The detailed data provided will inform these ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable communities from future typhoons.