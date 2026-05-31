Unusual and Extravagant Car Optional Extras Through the Decades

A deep dive into the most peculiar, luxurious, and avant-garde optional accessories ever offered by car manufacturers, from the 1950s Highway Hi-Fi to Bentley's solid gold trim and Rolls-Royce's yacht-inspired features.

From quirky foldable scooters to gold-plated interiors and bespoke picnic hamper s, the automotive world is no stranger to eccentric and over-the-top optional extras . These features often reflect the unique ambitions of manufacturers and the extravagant demands of their clientele.

The Honda Motocompo, for instance, was a brilliant yet peculiar solution to urban mobility in the 1980s. Conceived as a last-mile transport, this tiny, boxy foldable scooter was engineered to fit neatly into the boot of the Honda City hatchback. It allowed drivers to park on the city's periphery and then complete their journey on two wheels, albeit leaving a distinct blue two-stroke smoke trail-a charming, if polluting, hallmark of its era.

Its ahead-of-its-time concept highlights how innovation is sometimes constrained by the technology of the age. Luxury brands like Bentley have consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive opulence, offering extras that rival the price of the cars themselves. When the Bentayga SUV launched in 2015, Bentley introduced an optional Breitling tourbillon dashboard clock costing approximately £150,000-nearly the price of a base-model Bentayga at the time. This exquisite timepiece blurred the line between automobile accessory and standalone haute horology.

Bentley's Mulliner bespoke division further catered to the ultra-wealthy with a hand-built fly fishing kit designed for the boot. Complete with everything needed for a riverside excursion, it exemplified bespoke craftsmanship, though its commercial uptake remains a curious anecdote. The brand's Batur, a £1.65 million limited-edition coupe, took extravagance further by offering interior trim pieces finished in solid 18-karat gold.

While gold had been used in cars before-famously in the McLaren F1's engine bay-its application here was purely symbolic, a blatant display of wealth beyond imagination. Other manufacturers explored unusual accessories that blended lifestyle with motoring, with varying degrees of success. Chrysler's 'Highway Hi-Fi' in the 1950s was an optional dashboard-mounted vinyl record player, aiming to elevate the in-car audio experience beyond AM radio.

It required specially engineered records to withstand road vibrations, but the system proved impractical and was discontinued by 1959. Koenigsegg, makers of hypercars, offered a Thule roof box for the Agera R-a surreal sight on a car meant for track dominance, supposedly for transporting long items like camping gear. The image of a billionaire using a Koenigsegg for a camping trip is delightfully absurd.

Meanwhile, Skoda addressed a practical and overlooked need: dog transport. With nearly half of British households owning a dog, Skoda's range of canine accessories, including a dedicated seatbelt, is a smart market move, wrapped in undeniable cuteness. Rolls-Royce, meanwhile, has mastered the art of automotive luxury as lifestyle extension. The Phantom Drophead Coupe could be specified with a teak decking tonneau cover, evoking nautical elegance for owners who might miss their yachts.

Even the brand's current picnic hamper, crafted from aluminium, teak, and leather and stocked with Wedgwood porcelain and Hungarian crystal, transforms a simple outdoor meal into an ultra-luxury affair. These examples reveal a constant thread: car manufacturers, especially at the pinnacle, use optional extras not just for functionality but to craft narratives of exclusivity, personal identity, and boundless creativity





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Honda Motocompo Bentley Bentayga Breitling Clock Mulliner Fly Fishing Kit Batur Gold Chrysler Highway Hi-Fi Koenigsegg Agera Skoda Dog Accessories Rolls-Royce Phantom Teak Decking Picnic Hamper Optional Extras Luxury Cars Quirky Automotive Features Bespoke Car Accessories

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