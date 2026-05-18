Unlawful Marine Scientific Research Activities by Chinese Boat Scramble Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored an unauthorized Chinese research vessel in the West Philippine Sea near Pag-asa Island, conducting marine scientific research activities without permission. The PCG aircraft and rubber boats were deployed to escort the vessel and prevent unauthorized actions on Pag-asa Island.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored unauthorized marine scientific research activities by a Chinese research vessel near Cay-2 and Cay-3 in the West Philippine Sea.

The vessel, equipped for deep-sea studies, landed on Cay-2 and conducted illegal operations before proceeding to Cay-3, which the PCG deemed a violation of Philippine sovereignty and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The PCG aircraft monitored the activities, recorded it on film, and issued multiple radio challenges to the vessels.

China, however, disagreed with the PCG's assessment, stating the activities as a 'routine maritime domain awareness flight' and questioning the legitimacy of politicians involved in the situation





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