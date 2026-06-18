University of the Philippines Maintains Top Spot in Philippines QS 2027 Rankings Despite Drop

The University of the Philippines kept its number one rank in the Philippines in the 2027 QS World University Rankings despite dropping globally to 402nd. Other top Philippine universities like Ateneo de Manila, De La Salle, University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson also saw their global positions shift, with MIT topping the world and NUS leading Asia. A total of 1,504 universities were ranked worldwide.

The University of the Philippines (UP) continues to hold the position of the leading higher education institution in the Philippines according to the 2027 World University Rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

However, this year's results show a decline in its global standing, with the university moving from 362nd place in the previous edition to 402nd in the current rankings. The report, made public on Thursday Manila time, highlights a challenging year for UP in the metrics used by QS, which include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, and international faculty and student ratios.

This drop, while still securing the national number one position, indicates increased competition and a need for strategic improvements to reclaim lost ground in the global academic landscape. Following UP, Ateneo de Manila University secured the second rank among Philippine institutions but also experienced a slide, falling from 511th to 581st globally. De La Salle University (DLSU) placed third in the country, with its rank shifting from 751st to the 760th band.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) maintained its fourth-place position within the nation, though its global band moved from the 951st to 1,000th range. Adamson University rounded out the top five, appearing in the 1201st to 1400th band. The inclusion of these five universities in the QS World University Rankings underscores their ongoing commitment to meeting international standards of excellence in teaching, research, and internationalization, even as they navigate the complex and highly competitive global ranking systems.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) once again claimed the top position in the world for 2027, a testament to its enduring strength in research output and academic prestige. In the Asian region, the National University of Singapore (NUS) emerged as the continent's leader, showcasing the rapid ascent and high performance of Asian universities in recent years.

The 2027 QS rankings evaluated a total of 1,504 universities from around the world, reflecting the expanding participation and scrutiny of higher education institutions on an international scale. For Philippine universities, the results serve as both a benchmark of achievement and a call to action to enhance their global visibility and performance across the various indicators that drive these influential rankings





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University Of The Philippines QS World University Rankings 2027 Ateneo De Manila University De La Salle University University Of Santo Tomas Adamson University Philippines University Rankings MIT National University Of Singapore Higher Education Global Rankings

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