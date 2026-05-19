University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni, Vincent Francis Dingding, Dies in Armed Confrontation

The post announces the death of former student leader Vincent Francis Dingding in a clash between military forces and rebels in Negros Occidental, Philippines.

This is AI-generated text, which may have errors. This text relates to an incident where a student leader from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, Vincent Francis Dingding , passed away in a clash between military forces and rebels in Negros Occidental, Philippines.

He was a full-time Red fighter and had graduated with a degree in computer science. The post also mentions his role as a student council vice-chairperson, Councilor, and Second-year representative at UP Cebu. The author attributes his decision to join the rebels to his disillusionment with the corporate tech sector





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University Of The Philippines Cebu Vincent Francis Dingding Death In A Clash Military Forces And Rebels Red Fighter

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