University of the East Freezes Tuition Rates, Expands Financial Aid, and Waives Entrance Test for 2026-2027 Academic Year

The University of the East announces key measures to alleviate financial burdens for students, including unchanged tuition rates, reduced enrollment fees, and a waiver of the college entrance test for the 2026-2027 school year. The university also highlights ongoing scholarship programs and its commitment to accessible education.

The University of the East (UE) has announced a series of measures aimed at easing the financial and procedural burdens faced by students and their families during the enrollment process for the school year 2026-2027.

These initiatives, unveiled by UE President and Chief Academic Officer Zosimo Battad, are designed to support students in the face of ongoing economic pressures. Among the key changes, UE will maintain its current tuition rates across all academic programs for all year levels, ensuring stability for returning and incoming students alike. This decision comes despite escalating operational costs, reflecting the university's commitment to affordable education.

Additionally, incoming college freshmen will benefit from a reduced enrollment down payment of P1,000 for those who enroll before May 30, 2026, provided they meet the necessary documentary and academic requirements. This early-bird incentive is intended to make enrollment more accessible and less financially daunting. Another significant change is the waiver of the UE College Entrance Test (UE CET) requirement for qualified applicants.

This move eliminates the need for prospective students to travel to UE campuses to take the test, saving them time and reducing additional expenses. The college classes for SY 2026-2027 are set to commence on July 23, 2026. UE's entrance test waiver applies to graduates of both public and private senior high schools, provided they comply with the necessary admission requirements. UE's efforts to support students extend beyond these new policies.

The university continues to offer a range of scholarship and financial assistance programs. These include grants for senior high school graduates with academic honors, tuition discounts for children of UE alumni and overseas Filipino workers, and special aid programs for qualified low-income students. These initiatives underscore UE's commitment to providing accessible and inclusive higher education opportunities.

UE offers a diverse array of undergraduate programs across its Manila and Caloocan campuses, encompassing disciplines such as engineering, business, dentistry, architecture, psychology, information technology, fine arts, and medical technology. Prospective students can apply online through the university's admissions portal, www.ue.edu.ph, or visit the admissions offices at either campus, which are open from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The University of the East is a distinguished institution in the Philippine educational landscape.

Based on EduRank.org, UE ranks 5th among private universities in Asia, 6th in Manila, and 16th in the Philippines. Since its founding in 1946, UE has grown to become one of the leading universities in Asia, having once held the record for the highest enrollment in the region. This September, the university will celebrate its 80th founding anniversary, marking eight decades of excellence in education





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University Of The East Tuition Freeze Enrollment Down Payment UE College Entrance Test UE CET Waiver

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