UE Red Warriors end 30-game losing streak with 53-47 win over Adamson in UAAP Season 89

The University of the East defeated Adamson University 53-47 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to end a 30-game losing streak and claim its first win of UAAP Season 89, improving to 1-10.

The University of the East ended its 30-game losing streak after taking down Adamson University, 53-47, in the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Red Warriors last won in October 2024 against National University in the second round of UAAP Season 87. That victory came on October 16, 2024, when UE beat the NU Bulldogs. Determined to finally break through, UE zoomed to a 17-5 start and did just enough to weather the Soaring Falcons' fightback. The Red Warriors got off to a strong start, outscoring Adamson, 21-11, in the opening period before being limited to just seven points in the second quarter.

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Red Warriors Hold Off Soaring Falcons

Despite the offensive slowdown, UE held a 28-24 lead at halftime. The Soaring Falcons continued to keep pace in the third quarter, but UE maintained a slim 46-44 advantage heading into the final period. Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter, where UE managed just seven points and Adamson only three. UE built a 55-40 lead with less than five minutes remaining.

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Matt Erolon tried to spark an Adamson comeback with a triple, but the Red Warriors held on. JM Edokou sealed the victory with a basket with 13 seconds left. Mo Tañedo then split his free throws after being fouled by Earl Medina to secure the win and spark celebrations among the UE faithful in attendance. Toper Lagat, JM Edokou, and Mo Tañedo came through with timely baskets and free throws in the tightly-contested final canto.

Lagat led UE with 14 points, four assists, and two steals, while Tañedo also finished with 14 points, including the free throw that delivered the final count, while also logging four rebounds. Edokou added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with two steals and an assist. Manu Anabo paced Adamson with 12 points, while Monty Montebon contributed 10 points, three steals, and two rebounds.

UE Improves Record to 1-10

Despite being out of Final Four contention, UE improved to 1-10, while Adamson remained winless in the second round and dropped to 4-8. UE 53 - Tañedo 14, Lagat 14, Edoukou 13, Carillo 4, Robles 4, Vazquez 2, Sabroso 2, Jimenez 0, Mascariñas 0, Cruz-Dumont 0, Datumalim 0, Santos 0. Adamson 47 - Anabo 12, Montebon 10, Cañete 6, Erolon 5, Ojarikre 4, Perez 4, Cruz-Dumont 4, Mangaron 2, Edding 0, Medina 0, Torres 0.