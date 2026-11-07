University of the East Defeats Adamson to End Long Winning Drought

The University of the East Red Warriors secured their first victory in the UAAP men's basketball tournament by defeating Adamson University, 53-47, marking a pivotal moment for the program under head coach Paolo Hubalde.

The University of the East ended a prolonged period without a win in the UAAP men's basketball tournament by defeating Adamson University with a score of 53-47 on Saturday. This victory marked a significant turning point for the Red Warriors, who had struggled to find consistency throughout the current season. The team finally secured a breakthrough result that many within the program had anticipated but had yet to achieve during the ongoing competition.

Hubalde Credits Player Effort for First Win

Head coach Paolo Hubalde expressed profound gratitude for the result, attributing the success to the intense dedication displayed by his roster on the court. He stated that he gave full credit to the players for their heart and commitment during the match. Hubalde emphasized that the performance mirrored the high-effort style he employed during his own collegiate playing days alongside notable athletes such as James Yap and Ronald Tubid. He noted that seeing that same level of energy and sacrifice from his current team was deeply rewarding and validated his coaching philosophy.

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Hubalde remarked that the length of time since the team last secured a win made this specific victory particularly meaningful for the coaching staff. He explained that the players had been instructed to give their absolute maximum effort during every possession. The coach observed that the team's willingness to commit fully to the game plan was finally translating into positive results on the scoreboard.

The victory provided a necessary morale boost for a program that has faced significant challenges in recent matches. Hubalde acknowledged that while the win is an important milestone, it is merely the beginning of a larger process. He indicated that the team must use this performance as a baseline for future games to establish a new standard of play.

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Tanedo And Lagat Drive Scoring Offense

Mo Tanedo and Toper Lagat served as the primary offensive engines for the University of the East during the contest against Adamson University. Both players finished the game with identical totals of 14 points each, providing the critical scoring needed to maintain control of the game. Their combined contribution was essential in overcoming the defensive efforts of the opposing team and securing the six-point margin of victory.

Tanedo described the feeling of securing the win as surreal, noting the heavy emotional weight carried by the team during their previous losing streak. He highlighted that he and Lagat had been playing together since the previous year, allowing them to develop a strong understanding of each other's game. The pair recognized that their team's culture had been negatively influenced by repeated losses, which created a challenging environment for the rest of the roster.

The two veterans took it upon themselves to constantly uplift their teammates through daily communication and leadership. They understood that their individual performance and mental resilience were pivotal to the team's overall success. Tanedo explained that whenever he or Lagat performed at a high level, the rest of the team was more likely to respond positively. They focused on executing their specific roles diligently to ensure the team could compete effectively against tough opponents.

Lagat shared similar sentiments about the significance of the breakthrough win. He expressed deep gratitude toward his teammates, the coaching staff, and the support personnel who contributed to the effort. Lagat stated that the joy he felt after achieving the first win was immense and relieved the pressure that had accumulated over the course of the season.

The duo's ability to stay positive and maintain a high level of play despite the team's struggles demonstrated their leadership. Their performances against Adamson University proved that the core of the team still possessed the talent and determination required to win. This shared burden of leadership has helped create a foundation for cultural change within the squad.

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Restoring Program Glory Is Primary Objective

With the losing streak officially behind them, Head coach Paolo Hubalde outlined a clear vision for the future of the University of the East basketball program. He stated that the team would use this victory as a foundational building block to restore the program's former glory. Hubalde acknowledged that the support he has received since taking over the head coaching position has been unwavering and vital to his efforts.

He admitted that success is not guaranteed, but the consistent backing from the institution has allowed him to focus on strategic improvements. Hubalde predicted that once the team fully comprehends the methods required to win, they would develop a strong hunger for victory. He expressed confidence that this new mindset would drive the team to compete more aggressively in upcoming matches.

The coach emphasized that the goal is not limited to just the current season but extends into the next. He intends to build a sustainable culture of winning that persists beyond a single tournament. Hubalde noted that the primary objective is to change the fundamental way the team plays and competes on a consistent basis.

Hubalde reiterated that the ultimate aim is to bring back the prestigious reputation that the University of the East once held in the UAAP. He believes that by focusing on high-effort play and internal leadership, the team can achieve long-term success. The victory against Adamson University serves as the first concrete evidence that this cultural shift is possible.

The Red Warriors now look to maintain this momentum as they face future opponents in the league. The combination of on-court performance from key players like Mo Tanedo and Toper Lagat, along with strategic guidance from Paolo Hubalde, provides a roadmap for recovery. The team is determined to ensure that this win is not an isolated incident but the start of a renewed era for the program.