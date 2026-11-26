University of Cebu grants P60,000 bonuses to 18 Licensure Examination for Teachers topnotchers, highlighting academic excellence and student dedication in November 2026.

The University of Cebu has announced significant financial rewards for its students who achieved exceptional results in the 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers. The institution will provide a minimum of P60,000 in cash incentives to each of the 18 students who placed among the topnotchers. This substantial bonus package underscores the university's commitment to recognizing academic excellence and supporting the professional journey of its newly licensed educators.

Record-Breaking Academic Achievement Details

The University of Cebu celebrated a historic milestone by producing 18 topnotchers in the recent licensure examination. This result significantly exceeds the typical output of one, two, three, or four topnotchers that the institution usually produces. The magnitude of this success has been described as phenomenal by the university leadership, marking a distinct departure from standard performance metrics and highlighting a new era of educational achievement.

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Atty. Augusto "Gus" W. Go, the President of the University of Cebu, publicly acknowledged this remarkable feat during an interview held at the UC main campus on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Go expressed his surprise at the volume of high-ranking graduates, noting that he did not anticipate such a high number of topnotchers from a single cohort. His comments reflect the unexpected nature of this academic breakthrough and the pride felt by the university administration.

The financial structure of the rewards ensures that all 18 successful examinees receive at least P60,000. Additionally, the incentive plan includes provisions for higher-ranking individuals to receive additional rewards beyond the base amount. This tiered approach aims to further motivate academic rigor and recognizes the varying degrees of excellence within the topnotcher group, providing tangible support for their future careers.

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Strategic Investments in Student Support

President Go attributed this collective success to the university's sustained investment in academic support systems. A key component of this strategy includes the provision of free Saturday review classes specifically designed for teacher education students. These additional educational resources have played a vital role in preparing students for the rigors of the licensure examination, offering them extra time for study and collaboration outside of regular class hours.

The emphasis on free review classes demonstrates a proactive approach to student success, removing financial barriers that might otherwise hinder preparation. By allocating resources toward these supplementary academic services, the University of Cebu has created an environment conducive to high performance. This strategic focus on comprehensive support has directly contributed to the impressive retention rate of topnotchers.

Furthermore, the university's approach involves continuous evaluation and enhancement of its academic programs to meet the evolving standards of teacher licensure. The success of the 2026 cohort serves as validation of these institutional policies, suggesting that consistent investment in student resources yields measurable results in professional certification outcomes.

Student Perspectives and Future Outlook

Al-yasser D. Mangontawar, who secured fourth place in the 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers, shared insights into his personal journey to success. Mangontawar credited his achievement to consistent reading habits and resourcefulness, despite facing significant health challenges. He endured a two-week fever during the critical review period, yet managed to maintain focus and ultimately place among the top performers in the examination.

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Mangontawar encouraged future examinees to maximize available learning materials and remain determined in their studies. He emphasized the importance of perseverance, stating that even an average student can achieve top rankings with the right mindset and effort. His message serves as an inspiration to current and future students, highlighting that success is accessible through dedication and effective use of resources.

The University of Cebu's recognition of these 18 topnotchers not only rewards individual achievement but also reinforces the institution's reputation for producing highly qualified educators. This event highlights the interplay between institutional support and personal determination in achieving academic excellence. As the university continues to refine its support systems, the success of the 2026 cohort sets a new benchmark for future licensure examination results.