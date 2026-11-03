UnionBank CEO Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado Named to Forbes Asia 2026 Power Businesswomen List

UnionBank President and CEO Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado was named to Forbes Asia's 2026 Power Businesswomen list, which honors 20 female leaders across Asia-Pacific. The recognition comes as UnionBank reported a 53-percent rise in net income to P9.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Union Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado was named to Forbes Asia's 2026 Power Businesswomen list, which recognizes 20 female business leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.

UnionBank CEO Joins Forbes Asia 2026 Power Businesswomen List

The list, published on Nov. 2, features business executives and entrepreneurs from 12 countries and territories who help shape Asia's economic transformation across industries, including banking, technology, retail and manufacturing. Delgado assumed the top post at UnionBank in January 2025. She succeeded Edwin R. Bautista following the lender's completion of the integration of Citibank's Philippine consumer banking business, which it acquired in 2022 for P72 billion.

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The acquisition strengthened the bank's consumer franchise, expanded its capabilities and talent base, and gave it greater scale to serve a broader range of customer needs, Delgado said. UnionBank had 19.5 million customers and P1.2 trillion in assets, making it the country's ninth-largest lender, according to central bank data cited by Forbes Asia. The recognition comes as the bank reported a 53-percent increase in net income to P9.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

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The improvement followed a 17-percent decline in full-year 2025 net profit to P10 billion. Forbes Asia attributed the 2025 profit decline to higher provisions for nonperforming loans and costs related to the Citibank acquisition. UnionBank attributed the earnings recovery to increased consumer lending, which accounted for 62 percent of its loan portfolio, and higher fees from wealth management services. Banking should be easier, more relevant, and more human, Delgado told Forbes Asia.

Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado Digital Transformation Leadership History

She joined UnionBank as a management trainee in 2003 after earning a master's degree in business administration from New York University's Stern School of Business and working at Citibank Philippines. Delgado later headed the bank's consumer finance and small and medium enterprise banking divisions and led its digital transformation. She has also held leadership positions in institutional banking, customer experience and digital banking.

Forbes Asia Editorial Director Rana Wehbe Watson said the 2026 list spotlights a new roster of 20 trailblazing entrepreneurs, corporate executives and next-generation family leaders. They are actively transforming the region's economy, from supplying critical hardware behind the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom to modernizing sectors like retail and finance, Watson added. The Philippines had two representatives on the 2025 list: Ayala Corp. Managing Director Mariana Zobel de Ayala and Robinsons Land Corp. President and CEO Mybelle V. Aragon-Gobio.

The 2026 Power Businesswomen list continues Forbes Asia's annual recognition of female leaders shaping business across the region. Delgado's inclusion highlights her role in expanding UnionBank's consumer franchise and digital services.