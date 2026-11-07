Unicharm Philippines and Shopee Philippines Launch Unicharm Fiesta E-Commerce Campaign

Unicharm Philippines partners with Shopee to distribute Sofy, MamyPoko, and Certainty products via e-commerce, bringing Japanese hygiene innovations to Filipino families across all life stages.

Unicharm Philippines has officially partnered with Shopee Philippines to launch the Unicharm Fiesta campaign. This strategic collaboration aims to make Japanese hygiene solutions more accessible to Filipino families through the Shopee e-commerce platform. The initiative celebrates everyday care by showcasing products designed to improve the quality of life across different generations.

Unicharm Fiesta Launches via Shopee Platform

The Unicharm Fiesta event brings together the complementary strengths of Unicharm and Shopee Philippines. By leveraging the digital reach of Shopee, Unicharm ensures that its iconic global brands are more readily available to consumers nationwide. The campaign highlights three key brands: Sofy, MamyPoko, and Certainty. These brands address targeted needs across varying life stages for Filipino consumers.

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Sofy Targets Active Working Filipinas

Sofy provides menstrual care designed to keep pace with the demands of everyday life. The brand combines Japanese-quality hygiene technology with features that promote freshness, comfort, and confidence. Breathable materials and leak-protection technology enhance protection for young, active, and working Filipinas. Premium products include the Sofy Cool Fresh Instant Cool Sanitary Napkin and Sofy Color Fit Mood Pants Menstrual Shorts.

MamyPoko Offers Innovative Baby Care

MamyPoko combines comfort, protection, and Japan-quality technology for dependable baby care. The brand offers specialized products like MamyPoko Bye Bye Lamok, which features mosquito-repellent protection. Another key offering is the MamyPoko Marshmallow Skin Comfort diaper. This premium, Japan-made disposable diaper uses ultra-soft materials and plant-based oils to prevent skin irritation for babies.

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Certainty Supports Senior Dignity and Care

For older adults, Certainty delivers discreet and comfortable solutions at an affordable price. The main product is the Certainty Adult Diaper, which supports seniors' mobility and dignity. This solution helps caregivers approach elderly care with utmost confidence. The product line spans life phases while taking into account the specific needs and realities of Filipino consumers.

Japanese Innovation Drives Product Development

Guided by its Japanese roots, Unicharm remains firm in developing products grounded in innovation and comfort. The company focuses on addressing targeted needs across varying life stages. The partnership with Shopee Philippines renders these Japanese hygiene technologies more accessible. This move supports Unicharm's shared goal of improving the quality of life for Filipino families.