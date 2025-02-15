UNICEF and BDO Foundation Partner to Expand Educational Opportunities for Out-of-School Youth in BARMM

UNICEF Philippines and BDO Foundation launch a two-year program to provide educational opportunities for out-of-school children and youth in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

UNICEF Philippines and BDO Foundation have joined forces to expand educational opportunities for children, youth, and adolescents who are out of school in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ( BARMM ) through the Alternative Learning System ( ALS ). This initiative, spanning over the next two years and funded by BDO Unibank's corporate social responsibility arm, aims to benefit vulnerable populations in Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Maguindanao.

\The program offers a second chance for out-of-school children and youth to reintegrate into formal education or acquire essential, employable skills. The partnership seeks to address the significant education gap in BARMM, which faces persistent challenges including high poverty rates, limited access to secondary schools, and the highest illiteracy rate in the country. Ongoing armed conflict, political instability, and natural disasters further exacerbate these issues, disproportionately impacting young people, particularly girls, children with disabilities, and those affected by conflict. \This collaborative effort aims to reach 3,000 adolescents aged 10 to 19, providing them with educational opportunities that can transform their lives. By expanding ALS programs, UNICEF Philippines and the BARMM Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education are providing flexible learning options for out-of-school youth. With BDO Foundation's support, this joint commitment will enhance ALS access across the region, helping vulnerable adolescents rejoin the formal education system, become more actively engaged in their communities, and gain the skills and knowledge needed for a brighter, more sustainable future. UNICEF and BDO Foundation aim to significantly reduce educational gaps in BARMM and enhance the socio-economic mobility of youth in the region. By working closely with local governments and communities, the initiative ensures the sustainability of ALS programs and delivers long-lasting impact for the beneficiaries





