Undiagnosed Diabetes and Foot Injury Lead Construction Worker to Receive GMA Kapuso Foundation Aid

A construction worker in Rizal, suffering from undiagnosed type 2 diabetes and complications from a foot injury, received essential medical support and groceries from the GMA Kapuso Foundation. The case underscores the dangers of unhealthy diets and the importance of regular health screenings amidst rising diabetes rates in the Philippines.

A construction worker from San Mateo in Rizal province has become a poignant example of the devastating effects of undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, prompting a humanitarian response from the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Joel Serrano, a laborer who works long hours on construction sites, had been suffering from the condition for years without realizing it. Despite experiencing classic warning signs such as excessive thirst and frequent urination, he remained unaware of his health status. Instead of seeking medical advice, he relied on unhealthy coping mechanisms to sustain his energy levels during grueling workdays.

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Unhealthy Habits Worsen Diabetes Condition

Reports indicate that Joel would consume approximately ten pieces of chocolate and a full liter of soft drinks after every shift to combat fatigue. This dietary habit significantly exacerbated his underlying health issues. Dr. Richard Elwyn Fernando, a diabetologist consulted by the program 24 Oras, explained that such lifestyle choices are primary drivers of insulin resistance. The combination of poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, excess weight, and high stress creates a perfect storm for metabolic disorders.

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When individuals consistently consume high levels of carbohydrates without adequate exercise, their bodies gradually lose the ability to process glucose efficiently. This leads to high blood sugar levels, which in turn impair the body's natural healing processes. The connection between diet and chronic disease is critical in the Philippine context, where modern sedentary lifestyles often clash with traditional physical labor demands.

Need for Public Health Awareness

The story of Joel highlights the urgent need for public health awareness and accessible medical care for low-income workers who may not recognize the early symptoms of systemic illness.