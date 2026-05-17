Under-14 Karate Gold for Abundo and Bustamante in PH Sports Commission's Karare One-Youth League

Philippine karatekas Francis Erl Jud Abundo and Kathleya Elaine Bustamante captured gold medals in the under-14 kumite -40-kilogram class and female -47kg class, respectively, marking an impressive start for the country in the table tennis event for over 58 countries.

Francis Erl Jud Abundo celebrates after beating Brunei's Azlee Khairi bin Wan Zuraimi 7-0 to rule the under-14 male kumite -40-kilogram class of the Karare One-Youth League tournament.

Francis Erl Jud Abundo and Kathleya Elaine Bustamante saved the day for hometown bets with a gold each, capping a prolific outing for country at the close of the Karate One-Youth League presented by the Philippine Sports Commission at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

A day before celebrating his 13th birthday, the diminutive Abundo was like a whirling dervish in overwhelming Brunei's Azlee Khairi bin Wan Zuraimi 7-0 to rule the under-14 male kumite -40-kilogram class in the meet sanctioned by the World Karate Federation and organized by the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. After three fruitless days of hostilities, Bustamante actually finally scored the golden breakthrough that the Filipinos desperately needed in building an early 2-0 lead then held off Australian Ana Jovic 6-2 in clinching the under-14 kumite female -47kg class.

Dean Caleb Montalbo and Alexa Rae Vallesteros added a silver each in settling for runner-up honors in the under-14 male and female divisions of kata of the meet also backed by the SM Group of Companies, Lanson’s Place and Milo. Displaying a lot of verve and dynamism in his routine, Montalbo narrowly lost 2-3 to Saudi's Moayad Alqahtani while Vallesteros was no match for the poise and precision of Japanese Kyoka Okamoto, who took the mint with a 5-0 win.

Ashana Geanne Sabote delivered the country's first medal, a bronze, nipping Niela Aieza Albano 2-1 in the kumite female -42kg class, then Kaylani Vergara outplayed Serbia's Andrea Nikolic 4-1 for the second bronze. Overall, the Philippines garnered two golds, two silvers and two bronze medals to wrap its fruitful campaign in the tournament also backed by Citadines Bay City Manila that drew nearly 800 karatekas from 58 countries.

"Akala ko magiging close fight siya dahil finals," said Abundo, a Grade 7 student at the Agustinian Abbey School of Las Pinas, "Triny ko po mag-attack pero hindi siya nag-counter kaya’t sinabaya ako ng sipa at suntok, at hayun nanalo ako. " On the other hand, Bustamante was teary-eyed over her victory, declaring "this victory feels so good because this I have never had this before. This was a totally a surprise for me.

" Bustamante, a Grade 7 student at the Notre Dame University in General Santo City, said she hoped to continue her success in the Palarong Pambansa opening on May 24 in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur where karate will be a demonstration sport





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Philippine Sports Commission Karate One-Youth League Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc. World Karate Federation Catholic University Of Management-Ateneo De Ma Notre Dame University Representative Of The Philippines Karate Palarong Pambansa

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