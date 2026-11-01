Undas Flooding Submerges Cemeteries in Bulacan and Pampanga

Severe flooding during Undas forces visitors to navigate submerged graves in Bulacan and Pampanga, leading to health risks and restricted access at affected cemeteries.

During the annual Undas holiday, parts of Bulacan and Pampanga experienced significant flooding that submerged cemetery grounds. This environmental challenge forced visitors to climb over walls, tread on tombs, and wear waders to protect themselves from the floodwaters. The adverse conditions disrupted the traditional practice of visiting and paying respects to deceased relatives during this crucial time of remembrance.

Visitors Navigate Flooded Grave Sites

In Barangay Masantol, Pampanga, floodwaters had receded in some areas during a 24 Oras Weekend report by Bea Pinlac on Sunday. However, several sections remained underwater, leaving behind moss and mud. Rogelio, a visitor, was forced to step on elevated tombs just to reach the resting place of his wife. He ultimately decided to light candles for her at home to avoid the hazardous conditions.

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Rogelio explained that the water level at home was manageable, but wading through the cemetery was too risky due to an open wound on his body. He stated that the water reached a height that could cause injury if he attempted to walk through it. This decision highlights the severe health and safety concerns faced by families during this year's observances.

Other visitors in the same area adopted various measures to avoid stepping directly into the floodwater. Some laid out sandbags to create stable paths, while others used ladders to navigate the terrain safely. These makeshift solutions illustrate the community's resilience in the face of difficult environmental conditions that complicate their annual traditions.

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Local Authorities Implement Temporary Solutions

Erwin, another visitor, noted that the flooding was less severe compared to the previous year. This improvement allowed his family to finally visit their five departed loved ones who share a single tomb. Despite the relief, he expressed that it still hurts that the area remains susceptible to such disruptions during the only time of the year when families can gather to pay their respects.

To address the issue, local authorities had installed a protective dike and utilized pumps to manage the water levels before the holiday. An authority figure explained that they placed the dike to enclose the pathways where water flows in, particularly during high tide. They actively pumped out the remaining water from the cemetery to facilitate access for visitors.

Looking forward, the local government unit plans to contact the national government to seek a permanent solution for the recurring flooding in Barangay Masantol. Erwin also mentioned plans to elevate the grave of their deceased family members. The prolonged flooding has softened the ground, causing the tomb to gradually sink into the earth, which necessitates structural adjustments to preserve the site.

Challenges Persist in Bulacan and Other Areas

In Hagonoy, Bulacan, visitor turnout was significantly low for this year's Undas due to inundated cemeteries. A 24 Oras Weekend report by Jaime Santos highlighted that floodwaters reached waist- and thigh-deep levels across parts of the Hagonoy Memorial Park in Barangay Sto. Niño. The severe water levels created substantial barriers for families wishing to honor their dead.

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Residents reported that some remains had already been relocated to higher ground to prevent further complications. Relatives of those remaining in the cemetery chose to light candles outside the grounds instead of entering the flooded areas. This shift in practice underscores the impact of infrastructure failures on cultural and religious observances.

Similarly, visitors at the Peralta Public Cemetery in Barangay San Sebastian faced difficult conditions. Some individuals had to climb over walls, step on tombs, or wear chest waders to protect themselves from health risks posed by the contaminated floodwaters. These measures were necessary to prevent exposure to potential diseases and injuries.

One visitor shared that the situation remained unchanged from the previous year, making it difficult to navigate without slipping. The slippery conditions added another layer of danger to an already hazardous environment, forcing families to be extremely cautious during their visits.

Another visitor described the necessity of jumping from tomb to tomb to get through the cemetery. They emphasized that failing to visit their deceased father might result in supernatural consequences according to local belief. This poignant statement reflects the deep emotional and cultural stakes involved in overcoming these physical obstacles during Undas.