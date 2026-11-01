Carl Jammes Martin Upsets David Picasso for WBC Silver Featherweight Title

Filipino boxer Carl Jammes Martin defeated Mexican David Picasso by split decision to win the WBC Silver featherweight crown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, staying undefeated at 29-0.

Filipino boxer Carl Jammes Martin scored a split-decision upset over Mexican David Picasso to claim the WBC Silver featherweight title at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday in Manila.

Two judges scored the bout 95-94 in favor of Martin, while the third judge scored it 96-93 for Picasso. The 10-round fight saw Martin overcome a flash knockdown in the eighth round, which he later said was just a trip after stepping on Picasso's foot. Martin, 27, remained undefeated with a record of 29 wins and no losses, putting himself in position for a world title shot. He credited his three-month training in the United States for the victory.

Also read Carl Jammes Martin Wins WBC Silver Title with Split Decision Over Alan Picasso

Martin Credits US Training For Victory

"Yeah, I learned a lot in the US. I trained so much," Martin said.

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"I found someone sparring with great fighters in the US. But this is it. I won a WBC featherweight silver title. So much to appreciate this one.

" After the knockdown, Martin's corner urged patience. "Just the patience. I know Cass is a great fighter. They said, 'just be patient, wait for him, don't be aggressive,' And that's it," Martin said, referring to his opponent by a nickname.

Martin Dominates Final Rounds Over Picasso

He made his case in the final two rounds, connecting punches to the head and body of Picasso, 26, to pile up points in the close encounter. Picasso's team immediately called for a rematch.

"He said, 'I want a rematch, brother, let's do it again,' and then I said, let's go, bro. I'm not scared of anybody,'" Martin recounted. Defying pre-fight predictions, Martin overcame a 2-inch height and 5-inch reach disadvantage. He dictated the tempo, was the busier fighter, and landed the clearer power punches.

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Oddsmakers had tagged him as a huge underdog, with one betting site assessing Picasso's chances of winning at 87 percent and Martin's at 13 percent. Already the No. 1 contender by the WBO and No. 7 by the IBF at super bantamweight, Martin is expected to enter the super featherweight top contenders after this successful foray in the 126-pound division. His purse for the fight was reportedly at least $150,000 (P9.58 million).

Martin Seeks Help From Trainer Marvin Somodio

A pride fighter from Lagawe, Ifugao, Martin trained for three months with his father and coach, Abel Martin, before seeking help from US-based trainer Marvin Somodio for the latter part of his preparation, starting at the Knucklehead Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, owned by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons. During the post-fight interview, Martin thanked the fans and said, "So much I appreciate this one.

" He also noted that he sparred with great fighters in the US, paving the way for the victory that left boxing pundits in awe and fight promoters on notice. With this win, Martin is expected to rise in the rankings and attract more lucrative opportunities in future bouts. The big bucks could come on his next fight, wherever it may be.