UNAIDS reports that an 18 percent drop in international financing jeopardizes the fight against HIV, warning that preventable deaths may rise as prevention services face severe cuts.

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations agency UNAIDS issued a stark warning on Tuesday that international funding cuts are severely undermining the global battle against the HIV virus, a crisis that currently claims approximately 1,600 lives every day. Despite significant scientific progress in controlling the pandemic, the agency stated that changes in financial support and resulting service disruptions now jeopardize the steady gains made in recent years.

Averting Deaths Through Medical Innovation

The organization noted that AIDS-related deaths have fallen to their lowest level in more than two decades, a trend it directly attributes to extensive coverage and improved quality of treatment and care programs. Approximately 570,000 people worldwide lost their lives to AIDS in 2025, a figure that represents a notable decrease from 600,000 deaths in 2024 and 1.3 million in 2010.

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Data collected from 172 countries reveals that an estimated 41 million people were living with HIV last year, with 32.1 million of those individuals actively accessing antiretroviral therapy. As more people with HIV take antiretroviral medication, the risk of the virus being transmitted also decreases significantly, according to the agency.

Consequently, it is estimated that 1.2 million people contracted HIV in 2025, which is down from 1.3 million the previous year and a substantial drop from the peak of 3.5 million infections recorded in 1994. UNAIDS emphasized that HIV, once considered a death sentence, has become a manageable health condition for millions thanks to life-saving medicines.

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New innovations are also on the horizon, including the twice-yearly injectable drug lenacapavir and other long-acting prevention treatments currently in development. These advancements offer the prospect of protecting millions more people from acquiring HIV, further solidifying the potential for long-term control of the virus.

Funding Cuts Destabilize Global Programs

However, the report highlights that progress has been uneven due to an 18-percent decrease in international financing over the past year. UNAIDS stated that these funding losses have destabilized HIV programs worldwide, coinciding with a wider contraction in official development assistance over recent years.

Although the United States remains the largest source of international HIV funding, Washington's contributions fell by 26 percent between 2024 and 2025. The impact of this reduction has been especially dramatic given the heavy reliance of many countries on U.S. support for core HIV programs, creating significant gaps in service delivery.

Additionally, disbursements from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria dropped by 13 percent last year. These combined financial shortfalls have created a precarious situation where the infrastructure needed to maintain previous success levels is rapidly eroding.

Prevention Services Face Severe Disruptions

UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima described the situation as the world sleepwalking into a preventable crisis, noting that every clinic that closes or every outreach worker who loses their job risks becoming a new HIV infection tomorrow. While governments have acted quickly to safeguard their HIV treatment programs, prevention services and community systems have been badly affected.

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Fewer HIV tests and viral load tests are currently being conducted, and the number of people starting HIV treatment for the first time has declined. These immediate operational cuts are creating a backlog in care that threatens to reverse decades of public health advancements.

The brunt of the impact from these cuts is expected to be felt most acutely in sub-Saharan Africa, which remains the region most affected by HIV. The agency warns that the region will face the most severe consequences as resources become scarcer and access to critical services diminishes.

Worst Impact May Lie Ahead in Future Years

Given that current UNAIDS HIV estimates do not yet capture the full effects of the 2025 funding disruptions, the agency cautioned that the worst impact may still be ahead. Reductions in testing, prevention, outreach, treatment initiation, and adherence support will eventually translate into increased HIV transmission and rising AIDS-related illness and deaths.

Historical data shows that 92 million people had acquired HIV since the start of the epidemic, with 44.2 million having died from AIDS-related illnesses. The UN first set out a target in 2015 to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, a goal that now faces unprecedented financial headwinds.

Despite the dramatic global upheavals and financial constrictions, the agency maintains that the means to reinvigorate the global effort exist. Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 remains possible, but it requires immediate and substantial restoration of international support to prevent a resurgence of the virus.