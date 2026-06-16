UN Warns of Resettlement Crisis as 2.4 Million Refugees Need New Homes in 2026

The UN refugee agency warns that 2.37 million refugees from 43 countries urgently need resettlement in 2026, but global offers have sharply declined, led by cuts from the US and other traditional host nations. Afghan refugees constitute the largest group requiring relocation, followed by South Sudanese, Sudanese, Syrians, and Rohingya.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ( UNHCR ) projected on Tuesday that nearly 2.4 million refugees will require resettlement in 2026, highlighting a severe and growing gap between global need and the willingness of nations to offer sanctuary.

According to the agency's annual Projected Global Resettlement Needs report, 2.37 million individuals from 43 countries of origin, currently residing in 76 countries of asylum, are in desperate need of a new place to live. This need is driven by refugees who cannot safely return to their home countries and face ongoing risks or lack of prospects in their current host nations.

Jackie Keegan, who leads UNHCR's durable solutions and field protection support service, emphasized the urgency during a press briefing in Geneva, stating, "Expanding resettlement is urgent and achievable.

" She called for increased quotas, the participation of more countries in resettlement programs, and accelerated processing procedures to ensure this life-saving tool reaches more vulnerable people. Afghan refugees represent the largest group in need of resettlement, followed by populations from South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, many of whom live in vast camps in Bangladesh. Interestingly, the total number of identified resettlement needs has decreased by six percent compared to last year's projections.

Keegan explained that this reduction is partly due to some Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan under adverse circumstances and the potential for increased voluntary returns to Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024. However, the practical reality of resettlement departures paints a far more alarming picture. In 2025, only about 37,000 refugees departed for a new country through UNHCR-assisted resettlement, a dramatic decline from 116,000 in 2024.

A primary factor behind this sharp drop is the United States, historically the world's largest resettlement country, which drastically reduced its intake after President Donald Trump returned to office. Keegan stressed, however, that the problem is not limited to the US. She noted that other long-standing resettlement countries have either significantly dropped their annual quotas or entirely suspended their programs.

This widespread retreat from international solidarity has left a massive void, with millions of refugees enduring prolonged limbo in precarious situations.

"Recommitting to protection and solutions is more critical than ever," she urged, calling on the international community to reverse the downward trend and restore faith in the global refugee protection system before the situation becomes even more untenable





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