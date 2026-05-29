UN Urges Global Action to Make Digital World Safe for Children, Targeting Tech Design

The United Nations has issued a urgent call for governments and technology companies to prioritize child safety online, releasing new guidelines that condemn harmful design features and business practices. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights argues that age bans alone are insufficient and may push children to riskier platforms, advocating instead for default safety settings, data protection, and independent oversight.

GENEVA, Switzerland - The United Nations has declared that ensuring the safety of children in the digital environment is an urgent global priority. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk emphasized that states must compel technology companies to integrate child safety measures directly into their platforms.

He stated that the harm children encounter online is not an unavoidable consequence of technology but stems directly from specific business models and design decisions. Turk pointed to features like infinite scrolling, autoplay, and persistent notifications as examples of addictive design that compromise safety, privacy, and well-being.

He called for more than just age restrictions, arguing that such limits do not address the underlying unsafe architecture of platforms and can be easily bypassed, potentially driving children to less monitored, riskier spaces. To guide governments and companies, the UN human rights office released a set of ten principles titled "Getting Children's Safety Online Right.

" These guidelines advocate for default settings that maximize children's data protection, prohibit the commercial micro-targeting of children based on digital profiles, and recommend considering age limits for emerging concerns such as AI chatbots and addictive features. The principles also stress the necessity of independent oversight and meaningful legal consequences to hold platforms accountable. This comes as several nations, including Australia which already bans under-16s from major platforms, and others considering similar bans, debate how to respond.

Meanwhile, medical experts in Britain warned of a surge in radicalized children due to exposure to hateful and distressing content. UN official Peggy Hicks noted that social media companies have historically prioritized user growth and engagement over child safety, and while there is no quick solution, the UN guidelines aim to ensure all measures are rooted in human rights, with children themselves included in the design process.

Hicks presented a stark choice: tech firms must proactively redesign their platforms to protect children or face increasingly restrictive laws, costly lawsuits, and hefty fines. The issue is expected to be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit, highlighting the mounting international pressure on the tech industry to act decisively





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United Nations Child Safety Online Digital Rights Technology Regulation Social Media Addictive Design Data Protection Volker Turk G7 Age Restrictions

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