UN Security Council Fails to Renew Western Sahara Peacekeeping Mandate

The UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara ends after the Security Council failed to renew its mandate due to a Russian veto and lack of consensus.

The United Nations will end its 35-year peacekeeping mission in the Western Sahara region following the Security Council's failure to renew its mandate. UN Chief Antonio Guterres announced this decision on Sunday, confirming that the mission will conclude after the Council did not agree to extend its operations beyond the current expiration date.

Russian Veto Blocks Mandate Renewal

The non-renewal comes after a decisive veto by Russia against a US-drafted resolution. This resolution would have cemented the UN's preference for Morocco's autonomy plan while scaling back the peacekeeping force. Russia's opposition prevented the adoption of the measure, effectively leaving the mission without a new legal basis for continuation.

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Following the Russian veto, the Security Council also defeated a competing resolution introduced by Russia. This sequence of events resulted in the mission expiring without a new mandate. The diplomatic deadlock highlighted the deep divisions among permanent members regarding the future of the disputed territory.

Morocco Welcomes Mission Expiration

Morocco, which claims sovereignty over Western Sahara, welcomed the decision to end the mission. The country had long argued that the mission's reference to a referendum was an anachronism. Nasser Bourita, Morocco's Foreign Minister, stated that Rabat viewed the non-renewal as an opportunity to review certain rules of the game.

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The Moroccan royal palace described the outcome as a significant development. They argued it moves the Western Sahara issue away from constant consideration by the Security Council. Morocco had been informed prior to the vote that Russia intended to block the US-backed resolution.

Polisario Front and Algeria Express Concern

Opponents of Moroccan rule, specifically the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, expressed deep concern over the outcome. The Polisario Front has sought an independent state in the region since Spain left in 1976. They viewed the deadlock in the Security Council meeting as a negative development for their cause.

Algeria's Foreign Ministry also voiced strong disappointment. They blamed the excessive bias of the United States toward Morocco's position for the failure to renew the mission. The Polisario Front stated in a formal statement that they were concerned about the lack of progress in diplomatic negotiations.

Background of MINURSO Operations

The mission, known as MINURSO, has been in place since a UN-brokered ceasefire began in 1991. Besides monitoring the ceasefire, the mission was tasked with organizing a referendum on independence. This referendum has never taken place due to persistent disagreements over voter eligibility.

The current situation marks a significant shift from the previous year. A year ago, the Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution that accepted Rabat's plan as the most feasible solution. That plan proposed granting autonomy to the territory under Moroccan sovereignty. The failure to renew the mandate reverses the diplomatic momentum that existed at that time.

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November 1 will mark the start of the liquidation phase for the mission. According to UN Chief Guterres, assets will be transported back to troop-contributing countries. This phase involves the winding down of operations and the return of personnel and equipment to their home nations.

The end of this peacekeeping mission leaves a power vacuum in a region with a long history of conflict. The absence of an international monitoring body may impact the stability of the ceasefire. Stakeholders must now navigate the post-mandate landscape without the direct oversight of UN peacekeepers.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute remain stalled. The divergent positions of key Security Council members have prevented any consensus. Morocco continues to pursue its autonomy plan as the primary solution. Meanwhile, the Polisario Front maintains its demand for full independence.

The international community now faces the challenge of managing the transition. Without a renewed mandate, the UN's role in the region is significantly reduced. The future of the Western Sahara issue depends on bilateral negotiations and the willingness of regional actors to engage in dialogue.