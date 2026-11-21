UN Secretary-General António Guterres co-hosts the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety in Barbados with Prime Minister Mia Mottley to address growing international concerns about artificial intelligence risks and governance gaps.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is traveling to Barbados to co-host a special summit on artificial intelligence safety on Monday, aiming to bridge the widening gap between rapidly accelerating AI risks and the limited capacity of many nations to manage them.

During this year's high-level week of the UN General Assembly, 135 leaders raised concerns about AI, a significant increase from just three in 2017, according to Amandeep Singh Gill, the UN Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies. Gill stated that the upcoming summit capitalizes on this growing momentum by building on existing international calls for control.

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Global Momentum for AI Governance

Gill pointed to a call by Norway and Finland for the control of frontier AI models, which is now signed by 32 States and the European Commission. Additionally, a call issued at a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron is endorsed by 17 States and 10 AI developers, highlighting a broadening consensus on the need for oversight.

The Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety, co-hosted with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, will open discussions on the Secretary-General's proposal for a multilateral AI risk management framework. Gill clarified that while this framework is not a treaty or regulation, it provides a structure for countries to build their own national AI safety infrastructure.

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Risks Transcend National Borders

In his opening remarks, Guterres will underscore that AI offers enormous potential benefits, including strengthening health systems, accelerating scientific discovery, transforming education, and improving hurricane forecasting. However, he will emphasize that these risks are growing at the same rapid pace as the technology itself.

Gill noted that the need for robust safety infrastructure is often underappreciated, as many countries lack the computing power and talent to develop AI. He cited the World Development Report 2026, which reveals that high-income countries possess 500 incident response teams, while low-income countries have only six.

These AI risks do not recognize borders, Gill warned, explaining that models may be developed in a few geographies but the associated risks can travel anywhere. The capacity to deal with incidents such as cybersecurity breaches is severely lacking in many regions, creating a global vulnerability.

Participants and Agenda of the Summit

Some 150 participants are expected at the hybrid meeting, including ministers from Norway and Finland, AI industry leaders, heads of AI safety institutes, and members of the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on AI. The United States will be represented by a senior diplomat, and Chinese experts are also expected to attend.

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Discussions at the summit will not cover military uses of AI. Instead, a second roundtable will focus on access, inclusion, and linguistic diversity, addressing the fear among developing countries that they may miss out on the benefits of AI advancements.

No negotiated outcome is planned for the event, but calls to action and pledges are expected. Gill emphasized that while the world is in a good position analytically, action must now catch up with these analyses to ensure effective safety measures are implemented.