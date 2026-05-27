The United Nations rights chief has welcomed Pope Leo XIV's manifesto warning of the risks of artificial intelligence, urging the world to remain focused on shared humanity. The UN estimates that AI could be worth up to $4.8 trillion by 2033, and the Pope's encyclical is a timely reminder of the need for humanity to come together to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

The United Nations rights chief has welcomed Pope Leo XIV's manifesto warning of the risks of artificial intelligence, urging the world to remain focused on shared humanity.

The first US pope set out a list of warnings about how the technology could impact humanity, including a race for ever more powerful algorithms and larger datasets, driven by the desire to secure geopolitical or commercial dominance. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk hailed the pope's manifesto, describing it as a timely appeal for dignity and justice in the age of AI.

The UN estimates that AI could be worth up to $4.8 trillion by 2033, a 25-fold increase in a decade, while concentrating its profits in the hands of a limited few. In his encyclical, Leo sounded the alarm over AI-directed weaponry, saying it was not permissible to entrust lethal decisions to technology. He called for disarming AI, which he stressed meant freeing it from the mentality of armed competition.

To disarm does not mean rejecting technology, but preventing it from dominating humanity, Leo wrote. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk believes that Pope Leo XIV's encyclical is a timely reminder of the need for humanity to remain focused on shared humanity in the face of rapid technological advancements. This is particularly relevant in the context of AI, which has the potential to bring about significant benefits but also poses significant risks to humanity.

The UN has been working to develop guidelines and regulations for the development and use of AI, with a focus on ensuring that it is developed and used in ways that benefit humanity as a whole. The Pope's encyclical is seen as a valuable contribution to this effort, and a reminder of the need for humanity to come together to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

The UN's estimates suggest that AI could be worth up to $4.8 trillion by 2033, and it is likely that this technology will continue to play an increasingly important role in our lives in the coming years. However, it is also clear that there are significant risks associated with AI, and that we need to take a careful and considered approach to its development and use.

The Pope's encyclical is a timely reminder of the need for humanity to remain focused on shared humanity in the face of rapid technological advancements, and a valuable contribution to the ongoing effort to develop guidelines and regulations for the development and use of AI





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