UN HRC expected to ignore recent claims from a Japanese NGO about Duterte's 'arbitrary detention' in the Netherlands

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) anticipates that the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) will not act on a statement of support for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte from the International Career Support Association (ICSA). Duterte is currently detained in the Netherlands and is awaiting trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC) facing charges related to his bloody drug war. The passage mentions that the Dutch government has clarified the role of the Philippine embassy in relation to the former president.

This is AI-generated content. For context, always refer to the original article in its entirety.

'The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) anticipates that the United Nations Human Rights Council (UN HRC) will not act on a statement of support for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte from the International Career Support Association (ICSA). Duterte, who was Philippine president from 2016 to 2022, is currently detained in the Netherlands and is awaiting trial before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity charges related to his drug war.

The DFA clarifies that the UN routinely receives such statements and circulates them as a matter of procedure without any actions. On the statement itself, the DFA states that they anticipate that no action will be taken on it by the HRC or the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). ICSA is a Japan-based NGO with consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, allowing them to participate in HRC debates.

The author has posted the written statement submitted before the HRC for its 62nd session on his personal Facebook page, claiming political motivations in Duterte’s arrest, accusing the ICC of partisanship, the prosecution’s alleged inflation of statistics in the war, and supposed violations of international law in his detention. Some of his points echo those of Duterte's lawyers, chief aids, and allies.





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Rights Council UN International Career Support Association Rodrigo Duterte Arbitrary Detention International Criminal Court Netherlands

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Supreme Court Suspends Steel Manufacturing Firm Operations Citing Labour and Health ViolationsThe Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raised serious concerns on May 19, 2026, regarding the alleged nationwide distribution of substandard and radiologically-contaminated steel reinforcement bars from Philippine Sanjia-Steel Corporation (Sanjia) in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental. This issue was raised following a major raid conducted by authorities.

Read more »

Theresa Lazaro Discusses Strategic Interconnection Between Indo-Pacific and Europe, Strengthens Partnerships in NetherlandsFor Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, the security of the North Sea is "inextricably linked" to the stability of the South China Sea, despite the distance between them. She discussed the strategic interconnection between the Indo-Pacific region and Europe at a forum in The Hague and held a bilateral meeting with her Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, expressing concern about challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more »

Philippine Coast Guard Challenges China Coast Guard Vessels Near Philippine WatersThe Philippine Coast Guard tracked and challenged the illegal presence of China Coast Guard vessels near Philippine waters on Tuesday.

Read more »

DND Rejects China's Sovereignty Claim Over Occupied Philippine Islands in West Philippine Sea, Emphasizing Philippine AuthorityDetails the reaction of the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to China's recent assertions of sovereignty over Pag-asa Island and Lawak Island, presenting a rebuttal of China's claim while emphasizing the Philippines' authority and jurisdiction over the islands, and rejecting China's claim of 'indisputable sovereignty' over most of the South China Sea.

Read more »