The United Nations General Assembly has voted 141-8 to adopt a resolution backing a world court opinion that countries have a legal obligation to address climate change. The advisory opinion, issued in July 2025, states that countries are obligated to reduce fossil fuel use and tackle global warming. While not legally binding, the opinion is expected to be cited in climate-related legal cases worldwide.

The United Nations General Assembly voted 141-8 to adopt a resolution backing a world court opinion that countries have a legal obligation to address climate change . antium Guterres underscored that governments are responsible for protecting citizens from the escalating climate crisis, saying in a post on X that the resolution includes a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science, and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis.

The vote was not unanimous, with 28 countries abstaining, including COP31 climate summit host Turkey, India, and oil producers Qatar and Nigeria. The International Court of Justice advisory opinion, issued in July 2025, states that countries are obligated to reduce fossil fuel use and tackle global warming. While not legally binding, the opinion is expected to be cited in climate-related legal cases worldwide.

The United States joined Saudi Arabia, Russia, Israel, Iran, Yemen, Liberia and Belarus in opposing the resolution, COP31 climate summit host Turkey, India, and oil producers Qatar and Nigeria were among those abstaining. The Trump administration has removed the US from the Paris climate agreement and other major environmental accords, and has pursued policies to boost fossil fuel production.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce said the resolution includes inappropriate political demands relating to fossil fuels, Vishal Prasad, director of Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, which led the campaign for an ICJ opinion, called the vote a commitment to “making it a reality.





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