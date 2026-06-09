UN Candidates Call for Strengthening of Human Rights and Respect for International Law

The candidates running to be the next head of the United Nations called for a strengthening of human rights and respect for international law during a debate in Geneva on Tuesday.

GENEVA - Several candidates running to be the next head of the United Nations called for a strengthening of human rights and respect for international law and bolstering the organization through reforms during a debate in Geneva on Tuesday.

Four of the five candidates to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who completes his second five-year term at the end of this year, laid out their visions for the role at a time when the UN faces a severe financial crisis triggered by cuts from major humanitarian donors. The organization is also contending with $4 billion in unpaid US arrears, multiplying conflicts, and widespread violations of international law.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, a former foreign affairs minister and defense minister in Ecuador, said the crisis required an energetic leader. This moment calls for a renaissance Secretary-General, a Secretary-General capable of restoring the UN's moral authority, she said, proposing establishing an early action hub to address conflicts as they emerge.

Rebeca Grynspan, a former vice president of Costa Rica who described herself as a daughter of peace as her parents fled Europe as refugees during World War Two, called for the UN to work more closely with other regional institutions to bolster peace and security. I am running because peace is in peril and trust in the UN and in international organizations is eroding, Grynspan said.

Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, placed human rights at the center of her vision for the role. When asked by reporters after the debate if she risked being vetoed by the United States for supporting women's sexual reproductive rights Bachelet said she would be honored if it happened. Human rights are essential including sexual reproductive rights...

The Secretary General has to continue the agreements the UN has, she said, citing the Beijing +20, a landmark global agreement on women's rights. Macky Sall, former president of Senegal, told delegates via a pre-recorded video interview that he would address what he described as a fragmented international system by placing development at the center of peace building.

We must win the battle of development by promoting jobs for youth, women, investment, infrastructure, climate justice, and fair access to finance, Sall said. The fifth candidate, Rafael Grossi from Argentina, who is currently the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, chose not to send a video message





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