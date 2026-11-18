Ukrainian forces attacked two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region as President Zelenskyy praised domestic drone tech. The strikes coincide with U.S.-mediated peace talks and rising civilian casualties reported by the UN.

Ukrainian officials confirmed on Wednesday that military forces carried out fresh strikes on two oil refineries located in southern Russia. These attacks target critical energy infrastructure within the Krasnodar region, specifically the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries. The strikes occurred as diplomatic efforts intensify, with delegations from both nations awaiting outcomes from upcoming U.S. -mediated negotiations.

Strikes on Krasnodar Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's General Staff reported that storage tanks at the Ilsky refinery were successfully hit during the operation. Simultaneously, a processing unit at the nearby Afipsky refinery was struck by Ukrainian forces. Both facilities are located in Russia's Krasnodar region and possess the capacity to process approximately 95 million barrels of oil annually. Ukrainian military intelligence stated that these refineries supply fuel to Russian forces operating on the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine. The two facilities were previously targeted on Sunday night, indicating a sustained campaign against Russian logistical supply chains. Russian officials acknowledged attacks on two industrial enterprises in the region but provided no specific details regarding the damage or casualties.

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Zelenskyy Highlights Domestic Defense Technology

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly praised the effectiveness of Kyiv's domestically produced weapons systems during this period of heightened conflict. He highlighted the success of cutting-edge long-range drones and missiles deployed against the Kerch Bridge in a large-scale attack conducted on Monday night. Zelenskyy stated that the preparation for this strike took weeks and demonstrated the rapid advancement of Ukrainian defense capabilities. He asserted that Ukraine now ranks among the top three nations globally for technological development in this sector. Furthermore, the President claimed that Ukraine leads Europe in terms of technological innovation in defense. These statements come as European backers of Ukraine disagree with the Pentagon's stance that deep strikes inside Russia are counterproductive.

Geopolitical Context and Upcoming Diplomatic Meetings

The military operations unfold against a backdrop of high-level diplomatic activity involving global powers. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to discuss the nearly five-year war with Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia. These discussions are scheduled for Thursday during a visit to China. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration continues to argue that strikes deep within Russian territory may hinder peace prospects. In contrast, Ukrainian leadership and European allies maintain that such actions are necessary to degrade Russia's war-making capacity. The Kerch Bridge attack, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula, is viewed by Kyiv as a justified response to Moscow's relentless bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

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Rising Civilian Casualties and Infrastructure Attacks

The conflict has resulted in a significant surge in civilian harm, according to recent United Nations reports. The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine stated that attacks last month killed at least 372 Ukrainian civilians. Additionally, 1,981 others were wounded, representing a 95% increase in casualties compared to October 2025. Danielle Bell, who heads the U.N. agency in Kyiv, noted that the first 10 months of this year saw more civilian deaths than the entirety of 2025. She emphasized that the world must not become numb to the deadly toll the war extracts on Ukrainian citizens. The agency warned that civilian casualties this year are significantly higher than in previous years.

Recent Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Cities

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported that Russian forces targeted energy facilities, civilian businesses, and residential buildings in five regions overnight. A Russian drone attack on the port of Izmail in the Odesa region was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Four people were killed in a separate Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday. Local officials verified the fatalities following the assault. Additionally, a Russian drone attack on a market in the Kharkiv region wounded 12 people. Among the injured was an 11-year-old boy, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services. These attacks demonstrate Moscow's ongoing strategy to damage Ukrainian infrastructure and erode civilian morale as winter approaches.