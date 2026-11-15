Prince William and Kate to Visit India for Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai

Kate, the Princess of Wales, will join Prince William in Mumbai for a three-day visit including the Earthshot Prize awards, marking her biggest foreign trip since cancer treatment. The couple will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, will undertake her biggest foreign trip since having treatment for cancer when she joins her husband Prince William in India for his annual Earthshot Prize awards this week.

Heir-to-the-throne William, 44, and Kate are flying out for a series of events across Mumbai during a three-day visit that includes Tuesday's awards ceremony. For Kate, 44, the trip marks her most high-profile overseas visit since she had preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer in 2024. While she is now in remission, she says the illness still impacts her life.

Also read UN Chief and Slovak FM Visit Manila Cathedral During Philippines Trip

Earthshot Prize Aims To Replace Pessimism

William, who, like his father King Charles, has made campaigning on the environment one of his biggest causes, founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding solutions to climate change. It awards five winners 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each to scale up their projects. For the prince, Earthshot is ultimately about replacing pessimism with possibility, a spokesperson for the couple's office at Kensington Palace said.

Advertisement

It is about demonstrating that while the environmental challenges facing our planet are serious, the ingenuity, determination and creativity being applied to solving them are every bit as powerful. At the awards ceremony, the royals will be joined by a number of celebrities including Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, who will give their first-ever performance in India.

Celebrities Join Royal Couple In Mumbai

To be performing here for the very first time, after all these years, and alongside the extraordinary people creating a better future for our planet - is really special, the group said in a statement. Away from Earthshot, William and Kate will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said that the meeting reflected the importance of the countries' bilateral relationship in areas such as defense and tech as William develops his role on the world stage. The royals will also attend events linked to Indian cricket, fashion and cinema during their time in Mumbai. Since her illness, Kate has significantly reduced her official workload, saying she was taking each day as it comes.

Kate Reduces Workload Following Illness

While her public appearances have gradually increased, she has not joined William on previous foreign trips. Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 came in May when she traveled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development. During that visit, she learned pasta-making. I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear.

Advertisement

There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time, she said in an interview published this week in Country Life magazine, for which William was guest editor. Organizers say the awards ceremony in Mumbai will be its biggest so far, bringing together global figures from entertainment, sport and environmental activism. The Earthshot Prize was founded with the aim of finding solutions to climate change and scaling up innovative projects from around the world.

Each of the five winners receives 1 million pounds to advance their work. William's environmental campaigning has been a central part of his public role, following in the footsteps of his father King Charles, who has long advocated for environmental causes. The three-day visit to India represents a significant moment for the royal couple as William continues to develop his role on the world stage and Kate gradually returns to public duties after her health challenges.