The UK Department for Work and Pensions confirms a deliberate cyber attack caused service outages but ensured welfare payments remained unaffected without data loss.

The United Kingdom's Department for Work and Pensions confirmed on Saturday that a recent cyber incident disrupting its digital services was a deliberate attack. A spokesperson for the department stated that officials detected an attempt to gain unauthorized access to their internal systems late on Thursday. This acknowledgment clarifies the nature of the breach that forced several online platforms offline for public use.

Official Response and Investigation Details

DWP representatives emphasized that specialist cyber experts are currently working alongside the National Cyber Security Centre to investigate the root cause of the intrusion. The government cyber coordination center is also involved in the ongoing efforts to understand how the unauthorized access attempt occurred. Officials described the event as a security incident requiring immediate technical intervention to protect public infrastructure.

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Impact on Welfare Services and Data

Despite the significant disruption to digital services, the DWP insisted that regular welfare and pension payments were not affected by the cyber attack. Some online services remained offline as a precautionary measure through Saturday, but essential financial support for citizens continued without interruption. Government officials reported there is currently no evidence that any personal details were compromised during the incident.

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Broader Context of UK Cyber Threats

This incident follows a series of high-profile technological failures affecting organizations globally, including Microsoft and the US Federal Aviation Administration. Within the UK, domestic intelligence services have raised alarms about escalating hostility, with MI5 warning UK military suppliers to Ukraine about increasing sabotage attempts by Russia. The UK government has advised companies on reducing exposure and reporting hostile reconnaissance to minimize potential damage.

Recent History of Cyber Incidents

The DWP breach adds to a growing list of cyber attacks targeting major British institutions in recent years. An August incident at Manchester Airports Group resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to 8.7 million customers. Other notable victims include Jaguar Land Rover, Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and the Co-op food chain, highlighting the persistent threat to critical infrastructure and private enterprise.