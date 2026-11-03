UK Cyber Chief Warns of AI-Powered Attacks on Critical Infrastructure by 2028

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre warns that AI-powered cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are highly likely by 2028, with China, Russia, and Iran posing the most sophisticated threats. NCSC chief Richard Horne calls for urgent action as cybercrime costs the UK nearly $20 billion annually.

LONDON - The UK will likely face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical national infrastructure by 2028, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned on Tuesday, with China, Russia, and Iran increasingly using AI in hostile cyber activity.

NCSC Warns of AI Cyberattacks

Richard Horne, chief executive of the NCSC, which is part of the GCHQ spy agency, said in a speech marking the publication of the NCSC's annual cyber report that far too many organizations and supply chains in Britain had got away with doing tech on the cheap for decades, leaving them vulnerable. In the coming months, we face a real prospect of an unprecedented rise in the number of cyber incidents, Horne said.

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But we must be clear that is not because AI has invented new ways to attack us, but because vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long can now be discovered and exploited at a scale that was once unimaginable. The NCSC report said it was highly likely there would be a ransomware attack involving AI-powered malware by 2028 on the nation's critical infrastructure.

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During that period, AI use by hostile actors is set to enhance the scale and efficiency of their operations. The report added that China's cyber activity is the most sophisticated and sustained cyber challenge facing the UK, and that both Russia and China will routinely use AI to achieve their geopolitical goals.

State Threats from China and Russia

Russia is intentionally conducting cyber campaigns that fall below the threshold of armed conflict, while Iran is carrying out attacks against the UK and targeting individuals who are a threat to the Iranian regime, Horne said. Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran have repeatedly denied similar accusations of malicious cyber actions in the past.

Horne also said that organizations of all sizes that have got away with tech on the cheap will have to explain why food isn't on the shelves, lights aren't on, and businesses have gone under if they fail to invest in cybersecurity or update out-of-date technology. Technology underpins the automation of physical processes that are vital to modern life, Horne said, including electricity switching, sluice gates in water facilities, dam operations, manufacturing lines, heating and refrigeration controls.

The recent cyberattacks on refrigeration systems in French supermarkets showed how easily hostile actors could exploit civilian infrastructure, he added. Russia has already attacked critical infrastructure in Europe, according to the UK and EU member states that said Russia's FSB security service was behind an attack on Poland's energy grid in December 2025. If the attack had been successful, 500,000 people could have lost electricity during winter.

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Cybercrime Costs UK Businesses Billions

In the UK, malicious cyber activity is costing organizations almost $20 billion every year, the NCSC said. In 2025, carmaker Jaguar Land Rover suffered more than $260 million in direct losses following a cyberattack which also hit suppliers and dented the UK economy.

We need every organization in the UK to take action now, not only to protect their customers, services, and livelihoods, but because cybersecurity is now part of the front line defense of our nation, said Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ. That includes implementing basic but effective cybersecurity measures such as making sure devices are up to date, limiting administrator access to systems, and backing up important files and data, the NCSC said.

Last week, governments and corporations worked on urgent security updates after the AI-assisted discovery of vulnerabilities in a programming language vital to 70% of websites globally. The two critical flaws identified by AI could allow bad actors to get unauthenticated access to sites, in theory allowing them to control a web server remotely without needing a password.