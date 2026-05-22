Ugreen Unveils New Line of Lightweight Gadgets

In the age of tech, it's now normal to have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos in our everyday bags. Items like earphones, power banks, and chargers are all things we usually carry whenever we step outside, so it's important for us consumers to get products that don't take up too much space and aren't too heavy to lug around. That's what Ugreen was going for with its new line of products that have just been made available in the market. The new collection includes pocket-sized chargers, power banks, and even smart finders that are part of the brand's 'Go Light, Go Bright' campaign.

In the age of tech, it’s now normal to have all sorts of gadgets and gizmos in our everyday bags. Items like earphones, power bank s, and chargers are all things we usually carry whenever we step outside, so it’s important for us users to get products that don't take up too much space and aren't too heavy to lug around.

That's what Ugreen was going for with its new line of products that have just been made available in the market. The new collection includes pocket-sized chargers, power banks, and even smart finders that are part of the brand's 'Go Light, Go Bright' campaign. Headlining the list is the MagFlow Air Magnetic power bank.

It's ultra thin but packs 10,000mAh and can charge wirelessly up to 15W. It also has a built-in USB-C port apart from the standard USB-C port for even faster charging. Other products in the new collection are Nexode Air 65W Charger and Nexode Air 45W Charger. Ugreen has also launched the new FineTrack 2, a lightweight tracker with a football-inspired design to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This is joined by the FineTrack Mini 2, a thinner, smaller tracker that can fit wallets and passport holders. Both products have global tracking capabilities and 'left-behind' alerts. To check out these new Ugreen products, you can visit Lazada and Shopee





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Power Bank Smart Finder Charger Leukemia & Blood Cancer Survivor Breast Cancer Survivor Ugreen

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