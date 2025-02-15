UCHP Brings Stakeholders Together to Enhance Konsulta Program in Iloilo

The Unilab Center for Health Policy (UCHP) convened a roundtable discussion in Iloilo, Philippines, to improve the delivery of medical services under PhilHealth's Konsulta outpatient program. The event aimed to ensure the smooth implementation of Konsulta nationwide, with Mindanao being the next venue for these multi-sectoral dialogues.

The Unilab Center for Health Policy ( UCHP ) brought together prominent local officials and key stakeholders from the health sector in Iloilo to explore strategies for enhancing the delivery of medical services under the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)'s outpatient package, known as the Konsulta syong Sulit at Tama ( Konsulta ) program.

This Iloilo gathering marked the third installment of UCHP-organized roundtable discussions nationwide, following successful events in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Pampanga. The objective is to ensure the seamless implementation of the Konsulta program. Mindanao is slated to be the next host for these multi-sectoral dialogues. \Unilab Foundation's UCHP functions as a bridge and advocate for evidence-based health policies, striving to realize the Universal Health Care (UHC) goal. This is achieved through collaborative efforts with the public and private sectors, healthcare providers, patient groups, and other vital stakeholders. The insights gleaned from these dialogues are disseminated to the Department of Health and PhilHealth to supplement their own field studies. \The Iloilo Konsulta dialogue witnessed robust participation from the local government, with Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. represented by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Maria Socorro Quinon, alongside municipal and city health officers. They engaged in productive exchanges with representatives from the private sector. UCHP Program Director John Basa highlighted UCHP's vision to serve as a pilot model for UHC implementation, aiming to achieve UHC progressively, one local government unit at a time. Through its commitment to evidence-based research, facilitation of stakeholder dialogue, and addressing systemic challenges, UCHP remains a leading force in advancing UHC in the Philippines





