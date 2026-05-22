Uber Drift: Experience Driving a Drift Car at Japan's Mobara Twin Circuit with Uber

The Uber Drift experience is a curated half-day itinerary for groups of up to four. It starts with a pickup from your accommodation in Tokyo in an Uber Black, the company’s premium service with top-rated drivers and luxury vehicles. Participants are then driven out to Mobara Twin Circuit, a highly technical course with plenty of tight corners. The circuit will be exclusive to your group for a private, hassle-free experience, with a certain number of laps around the track and a tandem drift routine by professional drivers. The booking for the Uber Drift experience is 30,000 Japanese yen, or around P11,600.

Car culture enthusiasts visiting Japan in June might be interested in Uber’s latest offering there: Uber Drift. This experience invites JDM fans to take the passenger seat of a Nissan 180SX or an S15 Nissan Silvia as a professional Formula Drift -licensed driver goes sideways at Mobara Twin Circuit .

Uber Drift is part of Uber’s global ‘Go Anywhere’ initiative, offering unique experiences to travelers across the globe. Previous adventures in the series included safari tours in South Africa and hot-air balloon rides in Turkey





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Japan Japan Event Car Culture Car Enthusiast Formula Drift Mobara Twin Circuit Unique Experience Group Booking Tandem Drift Routine Southeast Asian Operations GAC Aion UT Nissan 180Sx Nissan Silvia Formula Drift-License Dream Collection

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