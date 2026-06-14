UAAP Vows Sanctions Following Drowning Deaths of Ateneo Student-Athletes

The UAAP has pledged to take disciplinary action after two Ateneo Blue Eagles drowned during a team building activity in Aurora. Investigations are ongoing.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines ( UAAP ) announced on Sunday that it will closely monitor the findings of multiple investigations into the tragic drowning deaths of two Ateneo Blue Eagles student-athletes during a team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The league assured the public that it will impose sanctions if any breaches of established protocols, laws, and regulations are discovered. The incident occurred on June 8, claiming the lives of 18-year-old Baterbonia and 21-year-old Adili. Since then, the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Commission on Higher Education, and Ateneo de Manila University have launched separate probes.

The UAAP stated that it is carefully reviewing all developments and will refer the findings to its seven other member schools for a full and fair review. The league emphasized its commitment to learning from this tragedy and strengthening safeguards for student-athletes both on and off the field. This commitment includes a review of existing policies to enhance accountability, welfare, and safety standards, as well as expanding access to mental health resources and support services.

The UAAP has a history of imposing harsh penalties for rules violations. In past cases, it stripped La Salle of its men's basketball championship in Season 67 and runner-up finish in Season 68 for fielding ineligible players. In 2020, it banned former UST Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo indefinitely for violating pandemic health protocols during a training camp. The league also suspended Adamson University for the entire Season 57 after finding that a player was academically ineligible.

The UAAP reiterated that any sanctions will be enforced through due process and in accordance with governance procedures. The league plans to revise rules to further strengthen accountability and uphold the highest standards of safety. This difficult moment has reminded us that the care and protection of our student-athletes are paramount, the league said in a statement.

Together, we remain committed to fostering a sporting environment grounded in safety, respect, accountability, and genuine concern for the well-being of every member of the UAAP community. The deaths of Baterbonia and Adili have sparked widespread concern over student-athlete safety during university activities. The UAAP's proactive stance aims to prevent such tragedies in the future. The league will use the investigation outcomes to implement stricter protocols and ensure that all member schools adhere to the highest safety measures.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of rigorous safety checks and emergency preparedness. The UAAP's actions will be closely watched by the sports community as it navigates the balance between competitive athletics and student welfare. The league hopes that these measures will restore trust and prevent any further loss of life





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UAAP Ateneo Blue Eagles Drowning Student-Athlete Safety Sanctions

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