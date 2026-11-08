UST Beats FEU 86-85 in UAAP Season 89 Thriller to End Losing Streak

The University of Santo Tomas snapped a three-game losing streak by edging out Far Eastern University 86-85 in a thrilling UAAP Season 89 men's basketball match. Amiel Acido led the Tigers with 23 points, including a crucial late three-pointer.

The University of Santo Tomas officially ended its three-game losing streak on Sunday, November 8, 2026, with a heart-stopping 86-85 victory over Far Eastern University.

UST Ends Losing Streak

This decisive moment took place during the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Growling Tigers held on for the narrow win, capping off a tense final minute that saw the lead change hands multiple times. The match dynamics shifted dramatically in the fourth quarter after the third period concluded. At that point, UST held a comfortable 69-63 lead over the Tamaraws.

Also read UAAP Season 89: UP vs Ateneo Tension After Jacob Bayla Final Dunk

However, FEU responded aggressively right at the start of the final period, unleashing a decisive 9-2 run. This surge allowed the Tamaraws to seize the lead, going ahead 72-71 after breaking the Tigers' momentum. Mark Llemit provided the immediate answer for UST, scoring a basket to restore the lead for the España-based squad. The Growling Tigers managed to extend their advantage further, pushing the score to 78-73 early in the final frame.

This adjustment temporarily stabilized UST's position before the game tightened once again in the closing minutes. The two teams exchanged baskets in a tightly contested finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The tension peaked when FEU pulled within one point, 83-82, following a three-pointer from Cabs Cabonilas. This shot threatened to flip the outcome of the game just before the final sequence.

Advertisement

Amiel Acido responded with a critical three-pointer of his own to give UST some breathing room in the closing moments. Despite the Tigers' efforts to secure the win, FEU's Jorick Bautista hit a late triple with just one second remaining on the clock. The Growling Tigers managed to hold on for the victory despite this desperate late attempt by their opponents. Amiel Acido was instrumental in the win, leading UST with 23 points, which included four three-pointers throughout the game.

Landyn Jumawan also contributed significantly, adding 18 points to the tally. These offensive outputs were essential in overcoming the late FEU surge and securing the narrow margin of victory. Mark Llemit chipped in with 16 points, providing crucial scoring support during the pivotal fourth quarter. Collins Akowe contributed eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping to control the boards when it mattered most.

Key Performances Secure Win

The combined effort of these players ensured UST maintained its lead despite the Tamaraws' aggressive closing push. On the opposing side, Jorick Bautista paced FEU with 27 points, including five triples. His performance highlighted the Tamaraws' offensive strength, particularly in the final minutes where his three-pointer narrowed the gap.

However, it was not enough to overcome the deficit accumulated in the earlier phases of the game. Cabs Cabonilas and Kirby Mongcopa finished with 14 points apiece for the Tamaraws. Their contributions were vital in keeping the game close until the final seconds. Despite their efforts, FEU fell short, leaving them to reflect on a loss that came down to the very last second.

Advertisement

This victory marks a significant turnaround for UST, ending a slump that had plagued the team recently. The win at the Smart Araneta Coliseum serves as a morale booster for the Growling Tigers as they continue their Season 89 campaign. The detailed statistical breakdown underscores the competitive nature of this UAAP matchup.