UAAP Suspends Ateneo Coach Louie Alas for Two Games Over Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The UAAP handed Ateneo head coach Louie Alas a two-game suspension after two unsportsmanlike conduct infractions, including cursing at UP's Jacob Bayla on November 7. He will miss games on November 11 and November 15.

The UAAP announced on Monday that it meted out a two-game suspension on Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles head coach Louie Alas for two infractions of unsportsmanlike conduct in the Season 89 men's basketball tournament.

The UAAP Basketball Commissioner's Office handed Alas the suspension for accumulating two infractions and displaying unsportsmanlike conduct following the Ateneo-UP game last Saturday. Alas reached the limit following his conduct against UP on November 7 at the Araneta Coliseum, where he entered the court and pointed and cursed at UP's Jacob Bayla following the player's endgame dunk. Ateneo lost to UP, 82-74, but the game was already decided before Bayla's dunk.

Also read UAAP Season 89: UP vs Ateneo Tension After Jacob Bayla Final Dunk

First Infraction During First Quarter Against UP

In a decision announced on Monday, the Commissioner's Office said one of the infractions committed by Alas occurred during the first quarter of their game against the Fighting Maroons last Saturday. Alas entered the court to complain about a non-call and remained on the playing court despite being warned by the nearest referee to return to the sideline. He was subsequently assessed a technical foul for unsportsmanlike behavior, the UAAP said.

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The UAAP added that Alas pointed at and cursed at Bayla again during the post-game handshake. The other infraction, meanwhile, occurred during their game against the University of Santo Tomas last October 17. Alas made his first infraction against UST on that date. At the 5:15 mark of the third quarter, he attempted to distract UST's Amiel Acido as the latter attempted a corner three-pointer.

After Acido converted the shot, Alas touched the back of the UST player. Although the incident was missed by the game officials, the Commissioner's Office reviewed the play and imposed the appropriate disciplinary sanction under the UAAP House Rules and applicable FIBA regulations. Alas was given a one-game suspension last October 10 for three bench infractions, with the count reset to two following the first suspension, according to league rules.

Second Suspension For Conduct Against Jacob Bayla

The second game suspension, meanwhile, was imposed for his conduct at the end of the Ateneo-UP game last Saturday, when he was seen shouting at Jacob Bayla after the latter made a dunk. With less than a second remaining, Alas entered the court, pointed at UP's Jacob Bayla, and cursed at him following the latter's dunk. He again pointed at and cursed at the UP player during the post-game handshake, the UAAP said.

Alas also engaged in an exchange with UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon despite attempts by UP coaches to pacify him. The Commissioner's Office determined that his actions escalated tensions between the two teams and risked a potential altercation. Alas will serve the first of his two-game suspension on Wednesday, November 11, when Ateneo faces Adamson University at the Araneta Coliseum.

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Upcoming Suspension Games Against Adamson And UST

He will serve the second game on Sunday, November 15, when his team takes on the University of Santo Tomas at the same venue.