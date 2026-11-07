UAAP Season 89: UP vs Ateneo Tension After Jacob Bayla Final Dunk

University of the Philippines defeats Ateneo de Manila University 80-74 to secure Final Four spot in UAAP Season 89. Heated bench exchange follows.

University of the Philippines defeated Ateneo de Manila University with a final score of 80-74 to secure their position in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball tournament. The victory was sealed in the final moments of the game on November 7, 2026, when Jacob Bayla executed a decisive dunk while the Fighting Maroons already held an insurmountable lead. This play triggered a significant and heated exchange between the coaching staffs and players of both teams near the center court.

Ateneo de Manila University head coach Louie Alas appeared visibly frustrated by the late basket, directing his comments toward Bayla as players and staff from both benches attempted to intervene. The incident occurred while UP was already comfortably ahead, leading to accusations that the act was disrespectful. Alas later addressed the controversy, admitting to his emotional reaction but emphasizing the unspoken etiquette of the sport.

Also read UST Coach Haydee Ong Suspended One Game for UAAP Season 89 Infractions

Louie Alas Addresses The Unspoken Rule Violation

Alas clarified that his frustration stemmed from a breach of conduct that is standard in competitive basketball when a game is effectively decided. He stated that he was highly emotional and apologized for his reaction, noting that he would never allow his own players to execute such a play against an opponent who had already won. He explained that the team has a strict internal culture where he would scold any player for attempting to score in a meaningless situation.

The Ateneo coach acknowledged the age difference in his reaction, admitting that despite his experience, he still felt anger at the moment. However, he accepted the apologies from most of the UP coaching staff. He specifically criticized assistant coach Christian Luanzon for his aggressive demeanor during the confrontation, calling Luanzon's behavior uncalled for and noting that opposing coaches should typically help calm their own players rather than escalating the tension.

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Goldwin Monteverde Defends Strategic Coaching Decision

UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde provided context for the late basket, attributing the decision to the tight nature of the season standings. He explained that the coaching staff had consistently reminded players to capitalize on scoring opportunities until the final buzzer sounded. This strategy was necessary because the league standings were closely contested, and the team could not predict if other games might result in ties that could affect their Final Four qualification.

Monteverde stressed that there was no intention to disrespect Ateneo or worsen the situation. He noted that players like Bayla were simply following the coaches' instructions to remain focused and aggressive. The UP coach indicated that the decision was a tactical choice to ensure they did not miss a chance to secure a better seed, rather than a symbolic gesture meant to provoke the opposing team or its fanbase.

Christian Luanzon And Jacob Bayla Respond To Incident

Assistant coach Christian Luanzon expressed remorse for how the situation unfolded, emphasizing his close personal relationship with the Alas family. He claimed his involvement was an attempt to pacify Alas in a loud arena environment where communication was difficult. Luanzon admitted he was unsure of the exact words exchanged with Bayla but maintained that his actions were driven by the high-stakes nature of the game rather than malice toward his former coach.

Jacob Bayla, the player who scored the final dunk, described the incident as a natural outcome of a tightly contested match. He explained that his focus remained entirely on playing until the official buzzer, especially as Ateneo was pressing hard to score. Bayla stated he was unaware of the specific comments directed at him during the confrontation, highlighting the chaotic environment of the final minutes. He also noted his long-standing knowledge of Coach Alas, suggesting the conflict was a product of the moment rather than personal animosity.

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Impact On UAAP Season 89 Final Four Contention

The victory solidifies University of the Philippines' standing in the UAAP Season 89 tournament, guaranteeing their entry into the Final Four playoffs. The close nature of the standings means that every point and win carried significant weight for the remainder of the season. The incident has drawn attention to the intense rivalry between the two top teams, setting a dramatic tone for the upcoming playoff rounds.

The aftermath of the game highlights the fine line between competitive spirit and sportsmanship in high-level collegiate athletics. While the technical outcome of the game is clear, the behavioral aspects will likely be reviewed by the league and coaches alike. The resolution through apologies and explanations offers a path forward for the teams as they prepare for the next stage of the championship tournament.