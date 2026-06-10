UAAP Leaves Suspension Decision to Ateneo

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has left the decision to suspend Ateneo de Manila University's men's basketball team and coach Tab Baldwin up to the school following the drowning of two players during a team-building activity. The UAAP executive director, Rebo Saguisag, said that the league would not take any action against Ateneo at this time, as the decision to impose a preventive suspension is up to the school.

MANILA, Philippines - Not a few fans and netizens have demanded that Ateneo de Manila men's basketball coach Tab Baldwin and his coaching staff be held accountable following the drowning of his players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a reported team-building activity in Aurora.

Amid calls to face the media and Baterbonia's family, Baldwin has remained silent about the matter since it went public last Monday. Can he faced suspension or a preventive suspension while the investigation of the matter is ongoing? The answer is no as far as the UAAP is concerned since the basketball season has not started yet. UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said the league leaves that decision to Ateneo.

The basketball season has not begun, and therefore, there is nothing to suspend initially. The decision to impose a preventive suspension is up to Ateneo, as per their prerogative. Saguisag emphasized that every party involved in this matter must be heard as part of the due process. The UAAP is currently gathering information and waiting for official reports from the National Bureau of Investigation and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Ateneo has already cooperated with the agencies and has made a statement about their involvement in the incident. The UAAP is careful not to pass judgment on the matter too early, as it is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. The league is following the principle of due process, which states that everyone should be heard and the expertise of each agency should be considered. The investigation is ongoing, and the UAAP will go where the evidence leads.

The league is not experts in organizing team-building activities, and they are leaving it up to Ateneo to take responsibility for the incident. The UAAP is waiting for official reports and statements from all parties involved before making any decisions. The matter is still under investigation, and the UAAP will not make any judgments until all the facts are presented. The league is committed to following the principle of due process and ensuring that everyone involved is heard and considered.

The investigation is ongoing, and the UAAP will continue to gather information and wait for official reports before making any decisions. The league is not taking any action against Ateneo at this time, as the decision to impose a preventive suspension is up to the school. The UAAP is leaving it up to Ateneo to take responsibility for the incident and to cooperate with the investigation.

The league is committed to ensuring that everyone involved is heard and considered, and that the principle of due process is followed. The investigation is ongoing, and the UAAP will continue to gather information and wait for official reports before making any decisions. The league is not making any judgments about the incident at this time, as it is a complex issue that requires careful consideration.

The UAAP is following the principle of due process and ensuring that everyone involved is heard and considered. The investigation is ongoing, and the UAAP will continue to gather information and wait for official reports before making any decisions





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UAAP Ateneo De Manila University Tab Baldwin Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Preventive Suspension Due Process

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