UAAP Bans Ateneo Coaches After Drowning Tragedy; Students Walk Out Demanding Reform

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines banned several Ateneo de Manila University coaches after two student-athletes drowned during training. Students simultaneously walked out of classes to demand institutional reforms and greater accountability from university leadership. The UAAP's ban is pending multiple investigations, while student protests push for changes including board representation to safeguard student welfare.

The Ateneo de Manila University faced significant consequences after the University Athletic Association of the Philippines ( UAAP ) imposed a ban on several of its coaching staff members in connection with the tragic drowning of two student-athletes during a training activity.

The banned coaches include Tab Baldwin, who resigned as head coach, and assistants Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Dean Castaño and Sandro Soriano. The UAAP stated that the ban is effective immediately and will remain in place pending the outcomes of multiple investigations, including those by government agencies, Ateneo's own fact-finding committee, and the UAAP's probe. The league emphasized that this preemptive step aims to preserve the integrity of the inquiries and ensure transparency and due process.

Ateneo has been given a July 15 deadline to submit its findings. The UAAP also expressed sympathies to the victims' families and vowed to hold accountable anyone found responsible.

Meanwhile, students at Ateneo organized a walkout during graduation ceremonies to demand that the university administration "do better" in protecting students. The protest, led by the student council, called for systemic changes, including reforms in university leadership and representation on the Board of Trustees to prevent future tragedies. Student leaders stressed that the community is united in seeking answers and ensuring the safety of all students and student-athletes





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Ateneo De Manila University UAAP Coaching Staff Ban Student Drowning Student Protest Walkout University Accountability Athletic Safety Board Of Trustees Reform

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