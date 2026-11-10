Ateneo coach Louie Alas apologizes, suspended 2 UAAP games for confrontation

Ateneo coach Louie Alas apologized for his inappropriate actions in a heated confrontation after the Blue Eagles loss to UP. He was suspended for two UAAP games.

Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles head coach Louie Alas on Tuesday apologized for his behavior at the conclusion of last Saturday's UAAP game against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Alas was involved in a heated confrontation at the end of Saturday's Blue Eagles 82-74 loss against the Maroons. He was suspended for two UAAP games as a result. During the heated exchange, Alas was seen shouting to Jacob Bayla after a dunk he made in the final seconds of the game. In a statement posted by the University on Tuesday, Alas acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate and took responsibility for his conduct.

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Regardless of the circumstances, my actions were inappropriate. I should have exercised greater restraint and better judgment. I take full responsibility for my conduct and accept the consequences, Alas said in a statement posted on the Ateneo website. I understand the disappointment my actions have caused, particularly among those who expect everyone representing Ateneo to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, respect and self-discipline.

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Alas Apologizes for Conduct

These are expectations I share and deeply respect, he added. As a coach, I recognize that leadership is demonstrated not only in how we prepare and compete, but also in how we respond to difficult and emotional situations. This experience has made me reflect seriously on my conduct and the example I set for my players, Alas said. Alas added that while he has always coached with passion and dedication, these must be guided by humility, respect, and self-control.

I sincerely regret that my actions fell short of these values. I know that trust is earned through actions, not words alone. I am grateful for the privilege of representing Ateneo and am committed to learning from this experience, becoming a better coach and mentor, and living up to the high standards the community rightly expects of me, he added.

Suspension and Upcoming Games

Alas will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Blue Eagles take on Adamson University, and the other one on Sunday when they play the University of Santo Tomas.