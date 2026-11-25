U2 reveals their 2027 North American tour dates following the release of their first new album in nine years, Carnaval de Luz, featuring stops in major US and Canadian cities.

Irish rock legends U2 have officially announced their " Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027," marking a major return to the stage following the release of their first album of new material in nine years. The band confirmed that the extensive North American leg of the tour will commence at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 13, 2027, and conclude in Vancouver at BC Place on Oct. 18, 2027. This announcement follows previously scheduled dates for Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, solidifying a global push to support their latest musical endeavors.

Core Tour Details and Venue Schedule

The 15-night North American run is designed to bring the band's stadium-scale production to major metropolitan areas across the continent. In addition to the Miami kickoff and Vancouver finale, the schedule includes stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, East Rutherford in New Jersey, Chicago, Toronto, Foxborough near Boston, Arlington Texas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Santa Clara in California's Bay Area. Fans can expect a robust lineup of support acts to join the headliners, with country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. and the rock band The War on Drugs confirmed as the opening performers for the tour.

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Band Philosophy on Setlists and Concert Experience

Bassist Adam Clayton explained that the band intends to cater to the specific expectations of stadium audiences by prioritizing their most beloved hits while integrating newer material. He told The Associated Press that they will line up the songs they definitely cannot skip and attempt to fit many of the new tracks around those classics. Lead guitarist The Edge added that the tour will feature an overarching concept that emphasizes the celebratory aspect of their music, aiming to create a special evening focused on coming together rather than just a standard musical performance.

Themes Behind the New Album and Tour Concept

The tour serves as a vehicle for "Carnaval de Luz," an album The Edge describes as being about "defiant joy" during a polarizing political moment. The band views this sense of defiance and the belief that things will get better as a necessary component of their current artistic output. The listening experience for the album is designed to be cyclical, starting with the 16th studio album and then moving into the earlier releases of "Days of Ash" and "Easter Lily" before beginning again. This structure incorporates 24 new songs from U2 released over a 12-month period, representing a significant creative output for the group.

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Member Health and Recording Process Challenges

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. underwent serious neck surgery and a subsequent recovery period, which is why he did not participate in the band's 2023-2024 residency at Las Vegas' Sphere. Bassist Adam Clayton noted that the band was revitalized by having Larry back, a change that is evident in the variance of sound across the new releases. The recording process involved different methods for different tracks; for instance, the anthem "The Greatest Show on Earth" was originally just a musical improvisation recorded with Brian Eno that evolved from a piece titled "Cathedral." In contrast, the punk-infused track "Silencio" came together quickly based on a great riff that the band improvised over during a few days of sessions.

Final Collaboration with Dolly Parton

The album concludes with "Torn," a tender track featuring the late American icon Dolly Parton, which unexpectedly became her last ever vocal recording after she died in August of cancer. The song was co-written by U2, Parton, and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, involving a creative exchange where Parton initially found some Irish folk songs "too Irish" before submitting a rough sketch about a woman deciding between two men. U2 reworked the concept to focus on a mother describing a rift between two sons, and after Parton sent back her vocals, the band delivered the album just weeks before learning of her passing. The Edge described the news as a shock, noting that while they knew she was struggling with medical issues, none of them realized at the time that they were life-threatening.

Ticket Presale and General Sale Dates

Ticket purchasing for the tour will begin with a subscriber presale on U2.com starting on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time. A Visa cardholder presale is scheduled for Dec. 2, followed by an artist presale on Dec. 3. All remaining tickets for the 15-night run will become available during the general sale on Dec. 4, providing fans ample opportunity to secure seats for the 2027 events across North America.