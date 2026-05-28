U.S. Strikes Iranian Drone Hub Amid Trump's Dismissal of Reported Strait of Hormuz Deal

Washington launched defensive attacks on a Bandar Abbas control station and downed four Iranian drones, while President Trump rejected Iranian claims of a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the deepening stalemate in the three‑month conflict.

U.S. forces carried out a fresh round of strikes inside Iran on Wednesday, aiming at a ground‑control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth attack drone.

According to a senior Pentagon official who asked to remain unnamed, the raids were strictly defensive, intended to protect American personnel and commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz. In the same operation, U.S. air defenses shot down four Iranian attack drones that had approached the waterway, and naval units in the region reported no casualties or damage to civilian shipping.

The same source said that after the drones were neutralised, a brief artillery exchange took place around open ground near Bandar Abbas, but the fighting did not result in any reported injuries. Iranian state media, through the Tasnim news agency, claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy had fired on a U.S. oil tanker attempting to transit the strait, forcing the vessel to reverse course.

The agency added that the U.S. response was a "gross violation" of the cease‑fire that both sides have nominally observed since the conflict erupted on February 28. Meanwhile, a televised report from Iran's national television claimed that a draft framework for restoring commercial traffic through the strait had been reached, with Oman and Iran set to co‑manage the passage and the United States agreeing to lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

President Donald Trump dismissed the report as a fabrication, insisting that no single nation would control the strait and warning that Oman would "behave like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up," a statement that raised eyebrows among diplomatic circles. The rhetoric from both Washington and Tehran highlights the deepening strategic deadlock that has kept the war in a stalemate for three months.

Tehran's parliamentary security chief, Ebrahim Azizi, responded on X that Trump's alternating threats and overtures would not sway Iran from its core demands: the right to enrich uranium, the removal of sanctions, and an end to the U.S. military presence in the region. The United States, for its part, continues to deploy roughly 15,000 troops as part of a naval blockade and maintains a network of bases across Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and other Gulf states.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the Iranian television claim, with crude prices dropping more than five percent before partially rebounding in early Asian trade, where U.S. futures rose close to two percent to $90.38 a barrel. The strait, which prior to the war handled about one‑fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, remains a focal point of international law guaranteeing free passage, a principle that both sides continue to invoke as they negotiate a fragile cease‑fire and a potential pathway to a broader peace settlement





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