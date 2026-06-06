U.S. Revokes Visa of Philippine Ambassador Amid Flood‑Control Probe, Lawyers Say Revocation Not Proof of Guilt

The United States cancelled the diplomatic and tourist visas of Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez while he faces investigation in the Philippines for alleged flood‑control fraud and corruption. Immigration experts note that visa revocation is a discretionary act that does not imply criminal conviction and does not automatically affect family members or assets in the U.S.

The United States Department of State confirmed that visa records remain confidential under American law and declined to comment on the specifics of a recent case involving Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez .

The diplomatic and tourist visas of the ambassador have been revoked amid an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood‑control projects in the Philippines. Immigration attorney Arvin Amatorio, who also serves as the mayor of Bergenfield, New Jersey, explained that a revocation does not constitute a finding of guilt. Under U.S. immigration law the government possesses broad, discretionary authority to cancel visas and is not obliged to disclose the reasons for such actions to the public.

Amatorio said revocations may stem from independent U.S. assessments, intelligence reports, or information supplied by foreign governments, including possible requests from the Philippine authorities themselves. He stressed that the decision can be made unilaterally by U.S. agencies or in response to diplomatic channels, and that the underlying rationale often remains classified for security and policy reasons.

Amatorio further clarified that the loss of Romualdez's visas does not automatically jeopardize the legal status of his family members who are already residing in the United States. Their residency permits, work authorizations, or other immigration benefits remain unaffected unless a separate proceeding targets them directly. Likewise, any businesses, real estate holdings, or other assets the ambassador owns in the United States are not automatically subject to seizure or forfeiture as a consequence of the visa cancellation.

Those matters would require distinct legal actions, such as civil lawsuits or criminal indictments, and would be handled by the appropriate U.S. courts or enforcement agencies. The revocation arrives as Romualdez faces a series of serious accusations in the Philippines, including alleged plunder, direct and indirect bribery, violations of the Anti‑Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and money‑laundering charges tied to alleged corruption in the 2025 national budget.

While the Ombudsman's office has suggested there is sufficient evidence to consider charges of plunder and conspiracy, Romualdez's legal team maintains that no concrete proof has been presented. GMA News reached out to the former House speaker for comment on the U.S. visa action and the Philippine investigations, and will update the story when a response is received





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Visa Revocation Jose Manuel Romualdez Philippines Corruption Investigation U.S. Immigration Law Anti‑Graft Charges

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