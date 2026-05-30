U.S. Ready to Resume Iran Strikes if Deal Fails, Hegseth Warns

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States is prepared to restart attacks on Iran should negotiations collapse, while also emphasizing U.S. readiness in the Asia-Pacific. He highlighted ample munitions stockpiles and efforts to expand defense production as talks continue to end the war that has caused widespread devastation and economic disruption.

The United States has indicated it is prepared to resume military action against Iran should negotiations fail to produce an agreement, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth .

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's leading defense and diplomatic forum, Hegseth emphasized that U.S. munition stockpiles are more than adequate for potential operations worldwide, including in the Middle East. His remarks come as American and Iranian negotiators continue intense talks to resolve deep-seated differences that have blocked a comprehensive deal to end the conflict.

Hegseth stressed that despite the focus on Iran, the U.S. has not neglected its commitments to the Asia-Pacific region, asserting that Washington can effectively manage multiple strategic challenges simultaneously. He highlighted ongoing efforts to ramp up the U.S. defense industrial base, aiming to produce two to four times more munitions in the near future to sustain global operational plans.

On the diplomatic front, Hegseth described President Donald Trump as patient and determined to secure a "great deal" that permanently prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. A key proposal on the table involves extending an early-April ceasefire for an additional 60 days, providing negotiators a window to craft a lasting settlement.

The conflict, initiated by U.S. and Israeli forces on February 28, has resulted in significant casualties, primarily in Iran and Lebanon, and triggered global economic strain by driving up energy prices after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil shipments





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