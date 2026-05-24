U.S. Embassy Brings Historic EducationUSA University Fair to Davao City

Events have confirmed for the 2026 EducationUSA University Fair in Davao City, the historic start of the fair in Mindanao. The event hosts students from America and organizations focused on higher education education, promising progression of education through the USA.

The U.S. Embassy officially brought the first-ever EducationUSA University Fair to Davao City, marking its historic debut in Mindanao on May 23, 2026. Held at the Social Hall of the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Obrero Campus, the event connected Dabawenyo students with representatives from leading American universities, colleges, and educational organizations to explore academic opportunities in the United States .

U.S. Embassy together with Usep in partnership with the Davao City local government, the fair gathered participating institutions including College of Central Florida, Lewis University, Trine University, Middle Tennessee State University, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Rice University, Manhattan University, Saint Louis University, The University of Akron, alongside academic and testing organizations such as IELTS, SAT, Pearson, EducationUSA Philippines, Fulbright Philippines, AFS Intercultural Programs Philippines, and the U.S. Government Alumni Association of Davao. The event showed EducationUSA’s mission of expanding global educational opportunities for Filipino students while strengthening educational cooperation between the Philippines and the United States





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