U.S. Closes Loophole That May Have Funneled Advanced AI Chips to Chinese Firms Abroad

The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued guidance to close a loophole that allowed advanced AI chips like Nvidia's Blackwell to be exported to Chinese companies' overseas subsidiaries. The move aims to curb the flow of critical semiconductors to China, though some experts note remaining gaps in the enforcement net.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has moved to close a significant loophole that may have allowed advanced AI chips, including Nvidia's Blackwell processors, to be exported to subsidiaries of Chinese companies located outside China.

This unexpected guidance, issued on Sunday, May 31, addresses concerns that such chips have been flowing to Chinese AI firms with operations in countries like Malaysia, thereby undermining broader U.S. efforts to restrict Beijing's access to critical semiconductors. The action follows a circulating internal paper, reportedly seen by Reuters, which warned that "the floodgates have quietly opened" over the past year.

That period coincided with the Trump administration's decision not to enforce the AI Diffusion rule, a Biden-era regulation that imposed global licensing requirements for AI chip shipments. While the exact volume of chips exported through the loophole remains unclear, one industry source with deep supply-chain knowledge estimated it could be in the hundreds of thousands.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) clarified that it will enforce license requirements for advanced chips destined for entities headquartered in China, regardless of their physical location. A BIS spokesperson emphasized the bureau's commitment to rigorously enforce export controls to protect critical American technology. For Nvidia, the guidance does not alter its existing constraints; a company official noted that it had already been barred from shipping the chips via a specific Commerce Department letter.

AMD did not immediately comment. However, experts highlight that the new measure leaves other vulnerabilities unaddressed. Chris McGuire, a former State Department official and technology national security expert, pointed out that the guidance fails to reinstate stringent due diligence for foundries like Taiwan's TSMC, potentially allowing chips to be produced for Chinese front companies.

Additionally, the guidance does not compel data centers to decommission already-deployed advanced chips or halt servicing of high-performance servers, meaning previously exported hardware could continue to support Chinese AI development. This step underscores the ongoing technical and regulatory tug-of-war between the United States and China over semiconductor access, a key frontier in the broader technology rivalry





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U.S. Export Controls AI Chips Nvidia Blackwell Chinese Subsidiaries Commerce Department BIS Semiconductor Restrictions Loophole AI Diffusion Rule TSMC Technology Rivalry

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