U.S.-China Relations: Reopening of Iran's Key Shipping Route and U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran Among Major Topics Discussed

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in a phone conversation on April 30, agreed not to allow any country to charge tolls to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for Middle Eastern oil and gas. Additionally, with Iran largely blocking the route despite U.S. sanctions, the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is expected to be one of the major topics of discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming summit. The U.S. is facing high gasoline prices and seeking Chinese assistance to persuade Iran to reach an agreement with the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed when they spoke by phone in April not to allow any country to charge tolls to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. State Department spokesman told Kyodo News on Tuesday.

With Iran largely blocking the key shipping route for Middle Eastern oil and gas, the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is expected to be among the major topics to be discussed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit this week. Showing signs of frustration at the lack of progress in talks to reopen the strait lately as gasoline prices remain elevated at home, Trump is widely expected to ask Xi to persuade Iran to reach a deal with the United States.

China is by far the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil, providing a crucial economic lifeline to Tehran. During their conversation on April 30, Rubio and Wang “agreed that no country or organization can be allowed to charge tolls to pass through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” Tommy Pigott said. The two also agreed that Washington and Beijing should build a “constructive relationship of strategic stability with respect and reciprocity,” the spokesman added.

Rubio is accompanying Trump to Beijing along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the president’s highly anticipated trip to China. Trump is meeting with Xi on Thursday and Friday





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U.S.-China Relations Trump-Xi Summit Strait Of Hormuz Toll-Free Agreement Iran Crisis Middle Eastern Oil And Gas Crisis

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