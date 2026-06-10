Tyrannosaurus Rex Collagen Handbag to Auction in Paris

A unique handbag crafted from collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils is set to be auctioned in Paris, showcasing advances in lab-grown leather technology.

A handbag made with collagen derived from Tyrannosaurus rex fossils from the United States, intended to demonstrate the value of laboratory-grown leather, will go under the hammer in Paris on June 11, 2026.

The teal-colored bag was on display at Drouot auction house on June 9 ahead of the auction. It is expected to fetch between 300,000 to 500,000 euros ($347,000 - 578,000 approx). Scientists behind the initiative said the material was developed using ancient protein fragments extracted from dinosaur remains, found in Montana in the 2000s, which were inserted into an unidentified animal's cell to produce collagen that was turned into leather. The handbag was designed by experimental garment brand Enfin Leve





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dinosaur Collagen Lab-Grown Leather Auction Paris Tyrannosaurus Rex Fashion Tech

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zverev: First Grand Slam title gave me 'freedom'PARIS, France — Alexander Zverev said he hoped winning his first Grand Slam title at the French Open would unblock the path to more major titles after years of near-misses and heartbreak on tennis’ biggest stages.

Read more »

Zverev ends wait for Grand Slam title with French Open triumphPARIS, France — Alexander Zverev finally secured his maiden Grand Slam title with a dramatic five-set victory over Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final on Sunday.

Read more »

Zverev ends wait for Grand Slam title with French Open triumphPARIS — Alexander Zverev finally secured his maiden Grand Slam title with a dramatic five-set victory over Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final on Sunday.

Read more »

Encouraging trial results for AstraZeneca's new weight-loss pillPARIS — A new pill developed by the British pharma firm AstraZeneca appears to help people lose a similar amount of weight to other GLP-1 oral drugs, trial results showed Monday.

Read more »