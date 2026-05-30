Typhoon Domeng Intensifies Over Philippine Sea; Habagat Brings Rains and Strong Gusts

PAGASA reports Typhoon Domeng is moving northwestward away from the Philippines and will intensify before recurving toward Japan. The Habagat season has begun, bringing heavy rains and strong gusts to numerous regions. The public and mariners are warned of hazardous conditions.

Typhoon Domeng is currently located 815 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving northwestward at a speed of 20 km/h. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near its center, gusts reaching up to 150 km/h, and a central pressure of 975 hPa.

According to PAGASA, the latest forecast track indicates that the hoisting of tropical cyclone wind signals over Extreme Northern Luzon is less likely, though not entirely ruled out. Domeng is expected to move north-northwestward until tomorrow, May 31, before recurving toward southern Japan for the remainder of the forecast period. The agency also stated that this tropical cyclone is unlikely to make landfall in the country.

PAGASA added that Domeng will continue to intensify until it reaches its peak intensity on Monday while remaining over the Philippine Sea. After that, it is forecast to steadily weaken but will maintain typhoon status throughout the rest of the forecast period.

Meanwhile, PAGASA warned of heavy rainfall expected over Palawan, Antique, and Occidental Mindoro from May 31 to June 1 due to the southwest monsoon, known as Habagat. The Habagat will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Batangas, and Lanao del Norte.

The enhancement of the Habagat and the periphery of Domeng are also expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over many areas, including most of the Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental. In terms of sea conditions, wave heights up to 3.5 meters are forecast for the seaboard of Batanes, the eastern seaboards of Babuyan Islands, and mainland Cagayan.

Wave heights up to 3.0 meters are expected for the seaboard of Isabela, the northern seaboard of Babuyan Islands, and the eastern seaboard of northern Aurora. Mariners, especially those operating small seacrafts including all types of motorbancas, are strongly advised not to venture out to sea under these dangerous conditions, particularly if they are inexperienced or their vessels are ill-equipped





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Typhoon Domeng PAGASA Philippine Sea Habagat Southwest Monsoon Heavy Rainfall Strong Gusts Tropical Cyclone Weather Warning

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